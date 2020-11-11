New Cars and Bikes in India
Max Biaggi Sets New Electric Land Speed Record On Voxan Wattman

Biaggi set 11 new electric bike world speed records on the Voxan Wattman electric motorcycle, with an outright top speed of 408 kmph.

Preetam Bora
Highlights

  • Former MotoGP and WSBK legend Max Biaggi sets 11 new records
  • Voxan is a French motorcycle brand focussing on electric motorcycles
  • The Voxan Wattman has an output of 367 bhp and 970 Nm

Six-time world motorcycling champion Max Biaggi broke 11 electric bike records on French electric motorcycle brand Voxan's Wattman. Biaggi set an outright top speed of 408 kmph on the Voxan Wattman electric motorcycle at the Chatearoux airport runway in central France. The records were achieved over a three-day record-breaking attempt last week. In the 'partially streamlined electric motorcycle over 300 kg' class, Biaggi and the Voxan Wattman achieved a speed of 366.94 kmph, dethroning previous holders Ryuji Tsurata and Mobitec EV-02A with their speed of 329 kmph.

Also Read: Max Biaggi Eyes New Land Speed Record On Voxan Wattman Electric Motorcycle

In accordance with FIM (Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme) regulations, the Voxan Wattman's speed was measured from a flying start over one-mile (1.6 km) in opposite directions, within a period of two hours. Under FIM regulations, the final speed is the average of the two speeds recorded over these two runs. A non-streamlined version of the Voxan Wattman achieved a final average of the two speeds recorded at 349.38 kmph peaking at a top speed of 372 kmph.

Also Read: Max Biaggi Rides Energica Ego Corsa Around Mugello

Overall, the Voxan team set 11 new records, including a 386.35 kmph speed in a flying start over a distance of 1 km in the partially streamlined class, a 222.82 kmph speed in the 1 mile (1.6 km) standing start, non-streamlined class, 225.01 kmph speed in the 1 mile (1.6 km) standing start in the partially streamlined class. All the records were set on a relatively short track, of just 3.5 km, and the Voxan Wattman team is now looking towards breaking the 400 kmph barrier on a longer course in 2021.

The records include:

  • 1/4 mile, flying start, partially streamlined 245.10mph (394.45kmph) - no previous record
  • 1/4 mile, flying start, non-streamlined - 221.95mph (357.19kmph) - no previous record
  • 1km, flying start, partially streamlined - 240.07mph (386.35kmph - previous record of 204.62mph (329.31kmph)
  • 1/4 mile, standing start, non-streamlined - 78.42mph (126.20kmph) - no previous record
  • 1/4 mile, standing start, partially streamlined - 79.10mph (127.30kmph) - previous record of 54.16mph (87.16kmph)
  • 1km, standing start, non-streamlined - 115.30mph (185.56kmph) - no previous record
  • 1km, standing start, partially streamlined - 119.20mph (191.84kmph) - previous record of 76.11mph (122.48kmph)
  • 1 mile, standing start, non-streamlined - 138.45mph (222.82kmph) - no previous record
  • 1 mile, standing start, partially streamlined - 139.81mph (225.01kmph) - no previous record
0 Comments

