McLaren's New Hybrid Supercar Enters Final Stage Of Testing

The all-new, supercar will be the first McLaren built on a new carbon fibre structure

McLaren's first series-production High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) supercar has entered the final stages of its development and test programmes, which includes running on public roads. The car will be launched in the first half of 2021 and this new supercar will open a new era of electrification for McLaren following the end of production of its Sports Series range.

The all-new, supercar will be the first McLaren built on a new carbon fibre structure, christened McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). Optimised for High-Performance Hybrid powertrains and latest-generation driver technologies, the architecture elevates McLaren's pioneering lightweight chassis technologies to new heights, exploiting the company's advantage in super-lightweight engineering - a benefit that has its roots in the brand's motorsport origins.

Designed, developed and produced in the UK, the all-new flexible structure will underpin the next generation of McLaren hybrid supercars coming to market over the coming years. The High-Performance Hybrid powertrain, features an all-new V6 internal combustion engine, and it will provide a medium-range EV-only drive capability.

The all-new hybrid supercar will sit between the GT and the 720S in the McLaren range and its introduction will further strengthen the company's presence in the supercar sector. The Sports Series designation - introduced in 2015 with the launch of the 570S - ceases from the end of this year with the limited-run, GT4-inspired 620R the last model produced.

