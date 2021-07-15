Mercedes-AMG E 53 And AMG E 63 S India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new AMG E 53 4Matic+ and AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ performance sedans in India, and we have all the highlights here. While we have had the previous-gen AMG E 63 S in India, this will be the first time that the Stuttgart-based carmaker is bringing the 53 series model of the performance-spec E-Class sedan. We have already shared a bunch of details about the new models, and even our expectations with regards to its pricing, which you can find on the carandbike website. The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ has been priced at Rs. 1.02 Crore and Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4Matic+ is priced at Rs. 1.70 Crore (ex-showroom India).

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 will be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine, while the bigger AMG E 63 S gets a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine

The new Mercedes-AMG E 53 4Matic+ will be powered by a 3.0-litre six-cylinder in-line engine that comes paired with an EQ Boost starter-alternator. It's the same engine that currently powers the AMG GLE 53, and is tuned to offer the same 435 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. Its EQ Boost starter-alternator briefly provides an additional 21 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and also feeds the 48 V onboard electrical system. The engine comes mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission and the fully variable all-wheel-drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+.

As for the AMG E 63 S 4Matic+, this top-end performance sedan of the E-Class family will come with the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine. The top-end S variant of the car comes is tuned to make 612 bhp and a maximum torque of 850 Nm, and that's the one we will get in India. The engine is mated to an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission, and the car can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.4 seconds.

