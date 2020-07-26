Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Unveiled In Europe

Mercedes-AMG GT has unveiled the Black Series in Europe with a new Magma beam paint job which is only on offer on the Black Series while you also get the option of the green hell magno body colour. In fact, The AMG GT Black Series is offered with a range of optional customisation packages which are exclusive to the Black Series. First up, it's the AMG Track Package with a titanium roll cage, four-point seatbelts and a fire.

Also Read: The New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Will Come With Airbags For Rear Seat Passengers

The Magma beam body colour is exclusive to the AMG GT Black Series.

Mercedes-AMG is also offering a Memory Package which brings lighter memory seats, mirrors and steering column in a bid to reduce the overall weight of the GT Black Series and make it even more agile. Then there is the Lane Package with blind spot assist and lane keep assist, being assisted by front and rear cameras and sensors all around. Other options include Keyless Go Package and Anti-Theft Package. Buyers can also opt for a premium Burmester Sound System, a touchpad, tinted windows and a larger 75-litre fuel tank. Interestingly, there is also a garage door-opener letting you open the door of the garage from inside the car.

Also Read: 2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Debuts In Europe With More Features, New Colours

The updated chassis of the AMG GT Black Series also uses more carbon fibre resulting into lesser weight.

The list of optional items also include adaptive high-beam assistant, a tyre kit, carbon fibre door sills, trickle charger and pre-safe system. The advanced safety system makes changes to the supercar's settings in case it senses any imminent collision and rolls up the windows along with tightening the seatbelt in a bid to reduce the risk of injuries. Under the hood is the same 4.0-litre V8 engine that belts out close to 700 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the Black Series gets updated chassis, brakes and suspension set up to enhance its performance and agility. The updated chassis also uses more carbon fibre thus achieving a further reduction in weight.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.