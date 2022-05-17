Mercedes-AMG Reveals Special Edition AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-AMG has revealed yet another special edition this time based around its first high-performance hybrid, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance. Called the F1 Edition, the new special edition four-door coupe gets several cosmetic tweaks over the standard model including the Night and Aerodynamics packages being offered as standard. Mercedes-AMG has made no changes to the hybrid powertrain of the performance coupe.

Starting with the exterior, the AMG GT 63 S E Performance F1 Edition features a unique non-metallic Manufaktur Alpine Grey paint shade with foiling on the lower door area bearing the AMG name. The performance coupe gets AMG's Aerodynamics package as standard adding additional aero elements such as the fixed rear wing, revised diffuser, larger front splitter and deflector elements around the intakes on the front bumper. The F1 Edition sits on black-finished 21-inch forged AMG wheels with red flanges in homage to the FIA Medical Car.

The F1 Edition gets AMG's Aerodynamics and Night packages as standard.

As mentioned previously, the F1 Edition gets AMG Night packages as standard which brings with it a blacked-out grille, badging and wing mirror caps.

Inside the cabin is finished in a similar fashion to AMG's Edition 55 range with a mix of black and red Nappa leather upholstery and carbon-fibre trim elements.

Mercedes has revealed no changes to the hybrid powertrain of the GT 63 S E Performance. The high-performance coupe continues to be powered by a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 coupled with an electric motor on the rear axle to develop a combined 831 bhp.

Mercedes says the F1 Edition is available at an additional cost over the standard GT 63 S E performance with buyers also having the option of a car cover with F1 branding to go with the car.