Mercedes-AMG SL Gains New Entry-Level 43 Variant For Global Markets

Mercedes-AMG has expanded the new SL roadster line-up with the new SL43. The 43 nomenclature brings with it a different engine under the hood, the SL 55 and 63's V8 being replaced by the familiar M139 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill also used by AMG in its smaller range of cars. The engine has been updated with newer technologies and is assisted by a 48V mild hybrid system delivering additional power and torque on demand.

Starting with the looks Mercedes has slightly softened the looks when it comes to the SL43. The roadster gets less aggressive bumpers, smaller 19-inch wheels as standard and rounded tailpipes when compared to its more powerful siblings. Inside the cabin changes are even fewer with the 43 packing a lot of the tech from its 55 and 63 badged siblings.

SL 43 styling slightly toned down as compared to its more powerful siblings

It's the engine that is the main talking point on the 43. While yes, we've seen the M139 in-line four in the likes of the AMG A 45, GLA 45 and CLA 45 in global markets, the unit benefits from newer technology in the 43. Additionally, while the A-class and GLA use transverse engine layouts, the M139 in the SL sits longitudinally under the hood. The unit gets a new electric exhaust gas turbocharger, a tech Mercedes claims is a first to be used in a road car. The turbocharger's shaft is fitted with a small electric motor that rides of the 48V mild-hybrid system to help eliminate turbo-lag. The motor spools up the turbo to improve low end responses before letting the exhaust gasses take over.

The engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard with Mercedes claiming a 0-100kph time of 4.9 seconds.

M139 turbo-petrol gets new F1-derived electric exhaust gas turbocharger.

Mercedes says the SL 43 comes equipped with newly develops steel AMG Ride Control suspension as standard with adaptive damping available as an option. Also, optional is rear wheel steering and the AMG Dynamic Plus package that adds in new engine mounts, 10mm lowered suspension and a limited slip rear differential.

The AMG SL 43 will go on sale in global markets in the coming months.