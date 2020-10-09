New Cars and Bikes in India
Mercedes-Benz EQS To Debut In 2021; Will Be Followed By Five New Models Based On The Same Architecture

Mercedes-Benz is set to expand the EQ range with six new models and all of them will be based on the same architecture.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the German brand's upcoming electric flagship range. expand View Photos
The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the German brand's upcoming electric flagship range.

Highlights

  • The Mercedes-Benz EQS is the brand's upcoming electric flagship range.
  • The EQ brand will be joined by six new models next year.
  • Mercedes-Benz is extensively testing of the EQS range.

It was in September last year when we came to know about the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Electric. It was showcased as the Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS Concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show and now the German carmaker is all set to unveil the production model next year. It will be the first car based on Mercedes' new electric architecture and it won't be coming alone, Mercedes-Benz is set to expand the EQ range with six new models and all of them will be based on the same architecture.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched In India

a2ph4v88

Mercedes-Benz is conducting test drives of the EQS range.

The Mercedes-Benz EQE saloon which will be based on the E-Class sedan and the SUV based of the GLE SUV will follow soon after the EQS and there is also a new EQS SUV based on the GLS SUV in the making. The company is already conducting intensive test drives of all the models. Mercedes is also developing the electric iteration of its entry-level SUV- the GLA which will be called the EQA which will be then followed by the EQB which is likely to be based on the Mercedes-Benz B-Class. The Mercedes-Benz EQS will have an electric range of up to 700 km (according to WLTP cycle).

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

lvmtque

The Mercedes-Benz EQC was launched in India yesterday at an introductory price of ₹ 99.30 lakh.

Mercedes-Benz has already launched the EQC in India at an introductory price of ₹ 99.30 lakh (on-road, India) and will be selling it as a completely built unit (CBU) and in a single EQC 400 variant. The all-wheel drive electric SUV gets two electric motors, with each positioned at the front and rear axles, and powering the electric motors is an 80kW lithium-ion battery unit that can provide a driving range of 450 - 471 km per when fully charged. The electric motors generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 765 Nm of peak torque and it can do the 0-100 kmph sprint in merely 5.1 seconds, while the top-speed is limited to 180 kmph.

