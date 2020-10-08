New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Speaking about local production of electric vehicles, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India told carandbike that if government policies continue to be favorable for EVs and if there is enough demand the company might look into localisation.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Mercedes-Benz EQC is the first all-electric vehicle from the German carmaker in India

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz might look into local production of EVs is there is demand
  • Currently, Mercedes only has one EV in the market - the EQC
  • The carmaker is already working on of range of new electric vehicles

Mercedes-Benz has officially launched its first electric vehicle in India, the new EQC electric SUV, priced at ₹ 99.30 lakh (on-road). While the SUV comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU) model, the company might look into local production for its future electric vehicles if there is enough demand. Speaking about local production of electric vehicles, Martin Schwenk, MD & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India told carandbike, "We will definitely bring in cars, the number and volume are really dependent on do we see the demand coming. Will the policies be like this? and then, if we get to some level of volume then for sure we'll also discuss localisation."

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of ₹ 99.30 Lakh

When asked if the company will consider local production in the future whenever it decides to launch a second electric vehicle in India, Schwenk said, "It hinges on do we get enough volume. Again, we need big enough volume, and we need a framework. If the government continues what they have been doing, with focus on electric, and understands that it takes time for completely new technology to develop and penetrate the market. If they understand that and continue what they are doing then I am positive that we'll find a way to work with relatively low volumes at some point, to which we'll have locally built cars as well."

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Review

A post shared by Siddharth Vinayak Patankar (@sidpatankar) on

Talking about the current market situation, Schwenk said, "For me, it's important that the policy, the framework around electric vehicles are stable. Because if we were, for example, to invest with the current benefits of GST, like if you pay 5 per cent instead of GST plus cess and all that adds up to 48-50 per cent, that's a huge benefit to the customer, and that also allows us to absorb the higher cost of input. That makes more economic sense, and we need that type of policy going forward." He also added, "We are not too itchy to do it now because now we have come with our first car, let me see this build-up to a couple of hundred or a couple of thousands of cars, and then. We'll take a little bit of time and then we should be there with another product I hope."

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz EQC Review: Testing Daimler's Big Bet On Electric

elvvb1og

The newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQC comes to India as a completely built unit (CBU) model

Globally, as well as in India, the Mercedes-Benz EQC is the company's first electric vehicle. That said, the carmaker is already working on of range of new models, in different body types, including the EQA compact sedan. When asked if some of those are under consideration for India, Martin said, "It's too soon at the moment, but we look into every car. We discuss whether we can bring them in as CBUs or whether we should do local production. We will aim for local production for one or the other car, but it really needs to be a good pick. Also, we need the right product, the right market for it, and we haven't been able to decide it yet, because we have limited experience, and the products are also still under development."

lvmtque

Powering the EQC is an 80kW lithium-ion battery unit that can provide a driving range of around 450 km when fully charged

0 Comments

As for the new EQC, the new electric SUV comes with two electric motors, with each positioned at the front and rear axles, helping the SUV with an all-wheel-drive configuration. Powering the electric motors is an 80kW lithium-ion battery unit that can provide a driving range of around 450 km when fully charged. The electric motors generate a cumulative power of 402 bhp along with 765 Nm of peak torque, and it propels the SUV to do a 0-100 kmph sprint in merely 5.1 seconds, before reaching an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea

Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea
BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020

BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 

Tech Check: MG Gloster Comes Packed With Dizzying Levels Of Technology 
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes

Mumbai-Based Odysee Electric Vehicles Introduces New Range Of Electric Scooters & Bikes
Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand

Mercedes-Benz India Might Locally Assemble Electric Cars If There Is Enough Demand
Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other

Formula 1: Renault And Red Bull Open To Working Again With Each Other
Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison

Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Royal Enfield Classic 350 vs Jawa vs Benelli Imperiale 400: Price Comparison
Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales

Mercedes-Benz India Expects Reasonably Good Festive Season Sales
Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021

Kimi Raikkonen Is Going To Race For Alfa Romeo In 2021
Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1

Mercedes-Benz EQC To Be Made Available In 6 Cities In Phase 1
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison

MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Mahindra Alturas G4: Price Comparison
Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation

Pune Set To Get A New Race Track, Receives FIA Accreditation
BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020

BMW Motorrad Global Sales Up 21 Per Cent In Third Quarter Of 2020
Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased

Bajaj Avenger Street 160, Cruise 220 Prices Increased
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea

Hyundai To Recall Kona EV Over Faulty Battery Cells In South Korea
BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Gets A Price Hike

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Gets A Price Hike
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals

Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced

Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Omar Abdullah Reviews Mahindra Thar. Anand Mahindra Responds

Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
2,06,1309% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Electric
Array Km/Full Charge
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
 compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQC First Look
02:55
Mercedes-Benz EQC First Look
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 06-Sep-18 09:00 AM IST
Mercedes Benz EQC Review, Hyundai Venue IMT Review
19:04
Mercedes Benz EQC Review, Hyundai Venue IMT Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 05-Sep-20 06:01 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz EQC Review| First Fully Electric Mercedes Car Now In India
10:08
Mercedes-Benz EQC Review| First Fully Electric Mercedes Car Now In India
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Sep-20 11:00 AM IST
Petrol, Diesel Hike, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Discounts On BS6 Honda Cars
03:28
Petrol, Diesel Hike, Mercedes-Benz EQC, Discounts On BS6 Honda Cars
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 22-Jun-20 08:49 PM IST
BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Price, Mercedes EQC launch, VW T-Roc GT
03:05
BS6 Mahindra Scorpio Price, Mercedes EQC launch, VW T-Roc GT
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 28-Apr-20 04:57 PM IST
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
03:13
MG Hector Diesel BS6 Prices, Mercedes-Benz EQC Launch, India's Fuel Consumption
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 10-Apr-20 08:29 PM IST
EQC Electric SUV India Launch
03:24
EQC Electric SUV India Launch
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Jan-20 06:56 PM IST
Mercedes-Benq EQC - An All Electric Mercedes
19:51
Mercedes-Benq EQC - An All Electric Mercedes
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 15-Jun-19 08:30 PM IST
Tiago NRG, Pawan Goenka Chat, Marazzo Pronunciation, Mercedes EQC
19:26
Tiago NRG, Pawan Goenka Chat, Marazzo Pronunciation, Mercedes EQC
  • CNB Bazaar Buzz
  • 15-Sep-18 09:30 PM IST
Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Side View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Rear View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Front View
Mercedes Benz Eqc Alloy Wheels
Mercedes Benz Eqc Alloy Wheels
Mercedes Benz Eqc
Mercedes Benz Eqc
Mercedes Benz Eqc Sliding Sunroof
Mercedes Benz Eqc Sliding Sunroof
Mercedes Benz Eqc Seating Space
Mercedes Benz Eqc Seating Space
Mercedes Benz Eqc Widescreen Cockpit
Mercedes Benz Eqc Widescreen Cockpit
Mercedes Benz Eqc Dashboard
Mercedes Benz Eqc Dashboard
Mercedes Benz Eqc Eq Design
Mercedes Benz Eqc Eq Design
Mercedes Benz Eqc Navigation With Electric Intelligence
Mercedes Benz Eqc Navigation With Electric Intelligence
Mercedes Benz Eqc Eco Assist
Mercedes Benz Eqc Eco Assist
Mercedes Benz Eqc Haptic Accelerator Pedal
Mercedes Benz Eqc Haptic Accelerator Pedal
Mercedes Benz Eqc Driveing Mode
Mercedes Benz Eqc Driveing Mode
Mercedes Benz Eqc Range
Mercedes Benz Eqc Range
Mercedes Benz Eqc Fornt Seating Space
Mercedes Benz Eqc Fornt Seating Space
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Kia Sonet vs Main Subcompact SUV Rivals
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Launched; Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Audi Q2 India Launch Date Announced
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz EQC Electric SUV Launched At An Introductory Price Of Rs. 99.30 Lakh
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities