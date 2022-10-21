Mercedes-Benz's Vision Zero Plan Intends To End Auto Accidents By 2050

Mercedes-Benz has always had its focus on safety. Its research and development (R&D) department frequently keeps working on new technology concerning the safety of drivers and passengers and going forward it intends to make accident-free driving a possibility. Now we've seen even Volvo experimenting something similar with in-car cameras for accident warning and safety of cyclists and pedestrians, but the German brand seems to take it a notch up. It's PRE-SAFE platform has evolved over the period and is able to anticipate a traffic collision and will in-turn tighten the seatbelts, adjust headrests, close the windows and make other safety protocols happen immediately.

In a nutshell, it will prepare the vehicle to offer utmost safety if the car senses a collision situation. The two-box system which is a combination of ESP and an electromechanical brake booster, a crucial component for electric cars in particular, skips the negative pressure generated by a combustion engine that is then fed to a conventional brake booster. The system's rapid build-up of brake pressure enables short braking distances during automatic emergency braking. Moreover, modern Mercedes-Benz cars will be equipped with over 40 active safety assist systems like active distance assist or Distronic which an adaptive cruise control system and, active steering assist and active lane assist among others.

Mercedes-Benz is also working on increasing the safety of back-seat passengers. The rear section of the cabin in Mercedes-Benz cars are equipped with seatbelt tensioners, side airbags and the window bags. Ultra-premium cars like the S-Class also get frontal airbag for back-seat. The Belt Bag increases the area of the seat belt and can reduce impacts on passengers' upper body, contributing to greater safety in the rear. There is also the seat cushion airbag, which is designed to prevent passengers from slipping below the lower belt, even if the passenger has laid their seat back.

The company is aiming to achieve accident-free driving and recently its R&D has been expanded to China and India as well. It goes without saying that from autonomous brake control and lane assist have undergone continuous improvements. It researchers aim to reduce the number of serious injuries and traffic fatalities by 2030 by at least 50 per cent to what its was in 2020. The system will analyze vehicle data and identify city roads that have safety issues. It is already working with authorities in London to see how information from the Mercedes-Benz Road Safety Dashboard can be used to identify high risk urban locations.