  • Home
  • News
  • Mercedes-Benz Set To Quit Russian Market Amid Ukraine War

Mercedes-Benz Set To Quit Russian Market Amid Ukraine War

Mercedes-Benz said it will sell off its Russian industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor.
authorBy Mihir Barve
1 mins read
26-Oct-22 05:17 PM IST
Mercedes-Benz Set To Quit Russian Market Amid Ukraine War banner

Mercedes-Benz is set to become the latest automaker to shut up shop from Russia, amid the Russia-Ukraine war. This makes them the fourth major carmaker to leave the country, following the French automaker Renault, and Japanese brands Nissan & Toyota. Nissan reportedly also took a $687 million loss this month in handing over its business in Russia to a state-owned entity for one euro, mirroring an earlier move by Renault which sold its majority stake in Russia's Avtovaz for one rouble.

The German carmaker said it will sell off its Russian industrial and financial services subsidiaries to a local investor. A Mercedes spokesperson said the company's stake in Russian truckmaker Kamaz however, would not be affected by the intended transaction and should be transferred to Daimler Truck this year as planned.

Mercedes-Benz suspended its manufacturing facility in Esipovo near Moscow in March 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The facility had around 1,000 employees, and was used to manufacture the E-Class. According to the Association of European Businesses (AEB), Mercedes-Benz sold 9,558 vehicles in Russia from January to September, a figure which saw a decline of 72.8 per cent from a year earlier.

 

- With inputs from Reuters

Related Articles
Mercedes Says Comprehensive Trade Deal With EU Could Make India An Export Hub
Mercedes Says Comprehensive Trade Deal With EU Could Make India An Export Hub
3 hours ago
Mercedes Signs Deal With Rock Tech Lithium To Push e-Vehicle Drive
Mercedes Signs Deal With Rock Tech Lithium To Push e-Vehicle Drive
5 days ago
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, AMG EQE SUV Revealed
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, AMG EQE SUV Revealed
8 days ago
Mercedes-Benz And Microsoft Collaborate On Supply Chain Data Platform
Mercedes-Benz And Microsoft Collaborate On Supply Chain Data Platform
11 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra Scorpio-N
car
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
starting @ ₹ 67 Lakh
0
7.8
10
C&B expert Rating
Check On-Road Price
View Specification
View Features
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Mercedes-Benz Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Would you consider a used car as your first car purchase?