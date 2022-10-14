  • Home
  • Mercedes EQE SUV Teased Before October 16 Launch

Mercedes EQE SUV Teased Before October 16 Launch

Mercedes will launch the electric version of the E-Class SUV on Sunday which is again being teased.
authorBy Sahil Gupta
1 mins read
14-Oct-22 03:31 PM IST
Highlights
  • The electric E-Class SUV will be launched on October 16
  • It will come after the EQS SUV which has been launched in the US
Mercedes after launching the EQS SUV has started teasing the EQE SUV whose premier is expected to happen on Sunday. The new executive class electric SUV will be a premium offering which will be accompanied by an AMG edition of the same. Mercedes and AMG are hosting an event in Paris for the same. 

The EQE SUV will have 677 bhp in power via a dual-motor electric powertrain. There will be a more affordable one with the EQE 43 which will have a 469 bhp which will match the output of the EQE 43 sedan. It will be a multi-purpose sedan. 

Interiors-wise, the SUV has a multi-purpose three-screen design and will have impressive cabin space with improved legroom and headroom to the EQE sedan. Mercedes plans to have a battery-powered model for every automotive segment it operates in before the end of 2022. 

Mercedes already has the EQE, EQS, EQA, EQC and EQB – soon it will have a G-Wagon based on an electric powertrain too. There are reports of a shooting brake model of the EQE as well. 


 

