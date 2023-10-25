Login

Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 SUV, Coupe Get New Plug-In Hybrid Powertrain

The GLE 53 PHEV has a combined system output of 536 bhp and 750 Nm - up from the standard 53's 429 bhp and 560 Nm.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

25-Oct-23 05:28 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • AMG GLE 53 plug-in hybrid develops 536 bhp and 750 Nm
  • 0-100 kmph sprint time reduced by 0.3 seconds over non-hybrid AMG 53
  • Gets hybrid specific cosmetic tweaks and software updates

Mercedes-Benz has brought in another update for the AMG GLE models. While the GLE 53s had received upgraded turbochargers as part of the mid-cycle update earlier in the year, Mercedes has now upgraded the models with plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains. The GLE 53 retains a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol engine which is now paired with an electric motor and a 31.2 kWh battery pack. The carmaker has also dropped the ‘e performance’ badge for the PHEVs with the models just badged as ‘Hybrid’. The PHEV powertrain is available in both the AMG GLE 53 SUV and the AMG GLE 53 Coupe.
 

Mercedes says that it has made tweaks to the in-line six turbo-petrol engine which now pushes out 442 bhp and 560 Nm of torque - 13 bhp more. The unit is paired with an electric motor good for 134 bhp and 480 Nm taking total system output to 536 bhp and 750 Nm. The additional power sees the SUV now sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds - 0.3 seconds faster than the non-hybrid.
 

The GLE 53 Hybrid maintains an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h and has a claimed EV-only range of up to 86 km for the SUV and 87 km for the Coupe. Both SUVs come with an 11 kW charger and can support 60 kW fast charging allowing the battery to charge up from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes.
 

There are changes under the skin as well such as new stabiliser bars, dampers on the rear axle, and stop buffers on the front struts to support the additional weight. The vehicle also features a retuned Electronic Stability Programme and AMG Ride Control air suspension. The brakes too have been upgraded with new 400 mm discs with six-piston callipers up front and 370 mm discs with single-piston callipers at the rear.

 

On the cosmetic front, the AMG GLE 53 Hybrids gain some variant-specific design updates. These include revised bumpers for improved cooling and new design 21-inch alloy wheels. 

Inside, the MBUX infotainment system has been updated with graphics and functions tailored for hybrid models. These encompass the charging menu and various graphics on both the instrument cluster and multimedia screen which now display data such as battery temperature, charging status, and electric range. Additionally, there are two settings introduced for the AMG Dynamic Select drive mode selector: "Electric" and "Battery Hold," the latter preserving any remaining battery energy for later use.
 

The new AMG GLE 53 PHEVs are expected to go on sale in Europe in the coming months.

