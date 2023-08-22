Mercedes-Benz Introduces Advanced Driverless Parking Features for Select Models

Mercedes-Benz has announced the launch of its Intelligent Park Pilot, which enables automated parking for the EQE Saloon at Stuttgart Airport's parking garage P6. This feature operates at SAE Level 4, allowing the vehicle to manage driverless parking.

Also Read: Second-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT Debuts With 2+2 Seating, AWD

To initiate this process, drivers use the Mercedes me App to pre-book a parking space, then drop off the vehicle at a designated area. Once passengers exit the car, the driver can activate the parking procedure through the app. The vehicle's Automated Valet Parking infrastructure takes control, and the car proceeds to autonomously navigate to the reserved parking spot. Bosch's intelligent infrastructure guides the vehicle throughout the parking process. When the driver returns, they can easily get the car to the pick-up area using their smartphone.

Mercedes-Benz and Bosch, in November 2022, gained approval for commercial use of their advanced driverless parking technology in Germany. The Stuttgart Airport's parking garage P6 became the world's first facility to offer this service to Mercedes-Benz customers.

Additionally, the Intelligent Park Pilot technology isn't limited to the EQE Saloon alone. It is also being extended to currently delivered EQS Saloon and S-Class models by Mercedes-Benz, excluding those by Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach. Furthermore, the technology will soon be incorporated into the new E-Class, with a pre-installation option that supports Automated Valet Parking at SAE Level 4.

Also Read: BYD Partners With Stingray To Bring Karaoke Experience To Vehicles

Also, Mercedes-Benz offers parking assistance across its model series, operating at SAE Level 2. These partially automated parking assistants utilize advanced sensors to provide support to drivers during parking procedures, including acceleration, braking, steering, and gear changes.

Among these offerings are the Memory Parking Assist, which automates repetitive parking processes on private property, and the Remote Parking Assist, which enables control of parking via smartphone. The Active Parking Assist comes with a Parktrnoic equipped with a 360° camera.

Written by:- Ronit Agarwal