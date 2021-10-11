New MG Astor India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specification, Images

MG Motor India has launched the new Astor compact SUV in India today. The 2021 MG Astor is the automaker's fifth model to go on sale in India and it's essentially the petrol-powered version of the MG ZS EV. The new MG Astor is also the company's first model to feature an AI-based personal assistant and Level 2 autonomous tech with ADAS functions. MG is expected to offer the compact SUV in eight variants with a choice of two petrol engines. It employs a new concept of Car-as-a-Platform (CAAP), under which MG plans to offer a range of technology-driven services to its customer using the Astor as a platform.

The MG Astor borrows its design cues from the ZS facelift that was introduced in the UK last year. The SUV sports a new bold celestial pattern grille, full LED hawkeye projector headlamps with boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights and a new bumper. It also gets new 17-inch turbine-inspired machined alloy wheels, heated ORVMs, and roof rails. At the rear, the SUV comes with new LED taillamps, and a new rear bumper with a chrome accentuated dual exhaust design. It will be offered in five exterior colours - Spiced Orange, Aurora Silver, Glaze Red, Candy White, Starry Black.

The cabin of the Astor looks similar to its electric counterpart, the ZS EV and gets three interior theme options. It also comes equipped with a 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch instrument cluster, a multi-functional steering wheel with chrome inserts, power-adjustable front seats, auto climate control, 360-degree camera view, air-purifier, electric parking brake and a panoramic sunroof. It also comes with a customised AI assistant, which understands natural language and supports up to 35 Hinglish voice commands. The new system offers over 80 internet features, including Wikipedia, jokes, news, festival GIFS, navigation, online music streaming, in-car control and critical in-car warning. As for safety, the SUV comes with six airbags, ISOFIX mounts, TPMS, ESP, traction control, hill descent control, and all four-disc brakes.

Under the hood, the MG Astor SUV will be offered with two engine options. The former will be a 1.4-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 138 bhp at 5600 rpm and 220 Nm at 3600 rpm of power figures, while mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The latter is a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol unit that comes mated to either a manual gearbox or an eight-step CVT gearbox. The mill is tuned to make 108 bhp at 6000 rpm and 144 Nm at 4400 rpm of peak torque.

Catch all the Highlights from the MG Astor compact SUV launch here: