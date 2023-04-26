MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Citroën ëC3: Specifications Comparison

MG Motor has launched the MG Comet EV in India with an introductory price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The micro EV currently has no direct rivals, it is priced relatively close to the Tata Tiago EV. While the Citroën ëC3 is priced slightly on the higher side compared to the Comet EV, it still is in a similar segment in the electric vehicle market and will compete against the top-end variants of the Comet EV. Let’s take a look at how the Comet EV’s specifications stack up against that of its two main rivals.



Also Read: Citroën ëC3 Review: Brand's Most Affordable Electric

Dimensions:

The MG Comet EV is the smallest EV in the country by a big margin. While there are obvious negatives to a smaller car, the positives include ease in maneuverability, parking, and so on. This makes the tiny EV - that’s under 3 metres long - an ideal vehicle for city runs.

Dimensions MG Comet EV Citroën ëC3 Electric Tata Tiago EV Length 2974 mm 3981 mm 3769 mm Width 1505 mm 1733 mm 1677 mm Height 1640 mm 1586/1604 mm

(with roof rails) 1536 mm Wheelbase 2010 mm 2540 mm 2400 mm

Battery & Range:

The MG Comet EV is equipped with a relatively small 17.3 kWh battery, which can deliver a range of up to 230 km on a full charge. On the other side, the Citroen eC3 comes with a 29.2 kWh battery which is good for a range of up to 320 km per charge. Tata Motors offers the Tiago EV with two battery options – 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The two options deliver a range of up to 250 km and 315 km respectively.

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV Review

Specifications MG Comet EV Citroën ëC3 Electric Tata Tiago EV (Short Range) Tata Tiago EV (Long Range) Battery 17.3 kWh 29.2 kWh 19.2 kWh 24 kWh Electric Motor Type Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Electric Motor Power 41 bhp 56 bhp 60 bhp 74 bhp Electric Motor Torque 110 Nm 143 Nm NA NA Claimed Range 230 km 320 km 250 km 315 km Acceleration (0-60km/h) NA 6.8 seconds 6.2 seconds 5.7 seconds

Electric Motor

All 3 models in the comparison come equipped with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. The MG Comet EV’s motor has an output of 41 bhp & 110 Nm torque, which is the least in the comparison. But it is also important that the Comet is the smallest EV in the comparison. In the case of the eC3, the motor produces about 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Tiago EV gets two power output options; the variants with the 19.2 kWh batteries make 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and the bigger 24 kWh version generates 74 bhp and 114 Nm.

Charging Time

As for charging time, The MG Comet EV takes about 7 hours to go from flat to full on a 3.3 kW charger. Citroen’s eC3 takes 10.5 hours to charge the battery from 10 to 100 per cent when plugged into a 15 amp socket. The Tata Tiago EV can do the same in 6.9 hours (19.2 kWh) and 8.7 hours (24 kWh). However, using a DC fast charger, the Citroen eC3 can be charged up to 80 per cent in 57 minutes, while the Tiago EV can do that in 58 minutes. MG doesn’t offer fast charging on the Comet EV.