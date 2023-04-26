  • Home
MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Citroën ëC3: Specifications Comparison

Here’s a look at how the new MG Comet EV lines up against its rivals in terms of specifications.
26-Apr-23 06:13 PM IST
  • The MG Comet EV is the smallest of the lot, and also has the smallest battery, motor, and range figure.
  • The Comet EV has a motor with 41 bhp & 140 Nm torque output.
  • It is under 3 metres long, and can go up to 230 km on a single charge.

MG Motor has launched the MG Comet EV in India with an introductory price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The micro EV currently has no direct rivals, it is priced relatively close to the Tata Tiago EV. While the Citroën ëC3 is priced slightly on the higher side compared to the Comet EV, it still is in a similar segment in the electric vehicle market and will compete against the top-end variants of the Comet EV. Let’s take a look at how the Comet EV’s specifications stack up against that of its two main rivals.
 

Dimensions:

The MG Comet EV is the smallest EV in the country by a big margin. While there are obvious negatives to a smaller car, the positives include ease in maneuverability, parking, and so on. This makes the tiny EV - that’s under 3 metres long - an ideal vehicle for city runs.

Dimensions

MG Comet EV

Citroën ëC3 Electric

Tata Tiago EV

Length

2974 mm

3981 mm

3769 mm

Width

1505 mm

1733 mm

1677 mm

Height

1640 mm

1586/1604 mm 
(with roof rails)

1536 mm

Wheelbase

2010 mm

2540 mm

2400 mm

 

Battery & Range: 

The MG Comet EV is equipped with a relatively small 17.3 kWh battery, which can deliver a range of up to 230 km on a full charge. On the other side, the Citroen eC3 comes with a 29.2 kWh battery which is good for a range of up to 320 km per charge. Tata Motors offers the Tiago EV with two battery options – 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The two options deliver a range of up to 250 km and 315 km respectively.

Specifications

MG Comet EV

Citroën ëC3 Electric

Tata Tiago EV (Short Range)

Tata Tiago EV (Long Range)

Battery

17.3 kWh

29.2 kWh

19.2 kWh

24 kWh

Electric Motor Type

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor 

Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor 

Electric Motor Power

41 bhp

56 bhp

60 bhp

74 bhp

Electric Motor Torque

110 Nm

143 Nm

NA

NA

Claimed Range 

230 km

320 km

250 km

315 km

Acceleration (0-60km/h)

NA

6.8 seconds

6.2 seconds

5.7 seconds

Electric Motor

All 3 models in the comparison come equipped with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. The MG Comet EV’s motor has an output of 41 bhp & 110 Nm torque, which is the least in the comparison. But it is also important that the Comet is the smallest EV in the comparison. In the case of the eC3, the motor produces about 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Tiago EV gets two power output options; the variants with the 19.2 kWh batteries make 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and the bigger 24 kWh version generates 74 bhp and 114 Nm. 

 

Charging Time

As for charging time, The MG Comet EV takes about 7 hours to go from flat to full on a 3.3 kW charger. Citroen’s eC3 takes 10.5 hours to charge the battery from 10 to 100 per cent when plugged into a 15 amp socket. The Tata Tiago EV can do the same in 6.9 hours (19.2 kWh) and 8.7 hours (24 kWh). However, using a DC fast charger, the Citroen eC3 can be charged up to 80 per cent in 57 minutes, while the Tiago EV can do that in 58 minutes. MG doesn’t offer fast charging on the Comet EV.

