MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV vs Citroën ëC3: Specifications Comparison
- The MG Comet EV is the smallest of the lot, and also has the smallest battery, motor, and range figure.
- The Comet EV has a motor with 41 bhp & 140 Nm torque output.
- It is under 3 metres long, and can go up to 230 km on a single charge.
MG Motor has launched the MG Comet EV in India with an introductory price of Rs. 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The micro EV currently has no direct rivals, it is priced relatively close to the Tata Tiago EV. While the Citroën ëC3 is priced slightly on the higher side compared to the Comet EV, it still is in a similar segment in the electric vehicle market and will compete against the top-end variants of the Comet EV. Let’s take a look at how the Comet EV’s specifications stack up against that of its two main rivals.
Dimensions:
The MG Comet EV is the smallest EV in the country by a big margin. While there are obvious negatives to a smaller car, the positives include ease in maneuverability, parking, and so on. This makes the tiny EV - that’s under 3 metres long - an ideal vehicle for city runs.
Dimensions
MG Comet EV
Citroën ëC3 Electric
Tata Tiago EV
Length
2974 mm
3981 mm
3769 mm
Width
1505 mm
1733 mm
1677 mm
Height
1640 mm
1586/1604 mm
1536 mm
Wheelbase
2010 mm
2540 mm
2400 mm
Battery & Range:
The MG Comet EV is equipped with a relatively small 17.3 kWh battery, which can deliver a range of up to 230 km on a full charge. On the other side, the Citroen eC3 comes with a 29.2 kWh battery which is good for a range of up to 320 km per charge. Tata Motors offers the Tiago EV with two battery options – 19.2 kWh and 24 kWh. The two options deliver a range of up to 250 km and 315 km respectively.
Specifications
MG Comet EV
Citroën ëC3 Electric
Tata Tiago EV (Short Range)
Tata Tiago EV (Long Range)
Battery
17.3 kWh
29.2 kWh
19.2 kWh
24 kWh
Electric Motor Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
Electric Motor Power
41 bhp
56 bhp
60 bhp
74 bhp
Electric Motor Torque
110 Nm
143 Nm
NA
NA
Claimed Range
230 km
320 km
250 km
315 km
Acceleration (0-60km/h)
NA
6.8 seconds
6.2 seconds
5.7 seconds
Electric Motor
All 3 models in the comparison come equipped with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor. The MG Comet EV’s motor has an output of 41 bhp & 110 Nm torque, which is the least in the comparison. But it is also important that the Comet is the smallest EV in the comparison. In the case of the eC3, the motor produces about 56 bhp and 143 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the Tiago EV gets two power output options; the variants with the 19.2 kWh batteries make 60 bhp and 110 Nm of torque, and the bigger 24 kWh version generates 74 bhp and 114 Nm.
Charging Time
As for charging time, The MG Comet EV takes about 7 hours to go from flat to full on a 3.3 kW charger. Citroen’s eC3 takes 10.5 hours to charge the battery from 10 to 100 per cent when plugged into a 15 amp socket. The Tata Tiago EV can do the same in 6.9 hours (19.2 kWh) and 8.7 hours (24 kWh). However, using a DC fast charger, the Citroen eC3 can be charged up to 80 per cent in 57 minutes, while the Tiago EV can do that in 58 minutes. MG doesn’t offer fast charging on the Comet EV.