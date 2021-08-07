MG Gloster New 7-Seater Savvy Variant Launch Date Announced

MG Motor India will introduce a new seven-seater variant of the Gloster SUV in the country on August 9, 2021. The new variant will be based on the top-of-the-line Savvy trim currently available only with a 6-seater configuration. The MG Gloster, which was launched in the Indian market last year, marked the Chinese-owned British carmaker's entry into the full-size SUV space. Presently, the SUV is offered in four variants - Super, Smart, Sharp and top-of-the-line Savvy. The base Super variant is available only as a seven-seater. However, the Smart and Savvy variants come with a six-seater configuration only. The Sharp is the only trim that gets both six- and seven-seater configurations.

The MG Gloster is the company's flagship model in India

The new seven-seat Savvy variant will get a bench seat in the middle row to incorporate three passengers. Apart from the seating layout, the flagship SUV is likely to remain unchanged. Moreover, the SUV is expected to boast the same features as that of the 6-seater version. Visually, the SUV will also remain unchanged.

The base Super variant of the SUV is priced at Rs. 29.98 lakh, while the top-end Savvy 6-seater variant costs Rs. 36.88 lakh (ex-showroom). The upcoming 7-seater Savvy variant will be positioned below the 6-seater Savvy model, and we expect it to be priced slightly lower than the former.

The Gloster is the brand's most tech-laden SUV. The top-of-the-line MG Gloster Savvy 2.0 Twin Turbo trim comes loaded with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) or level 1 autonomous driving system, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, automatic parking assist and adaptive cruise control among others. It also features a 12.3-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth connectivity, three-zone auto climate control, panoramic sunroof, fatigue reminder system, projector lens LED headlights, LED DRLs, 19-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights, etc.

The Gloster isn't just another car; it's a car that only thinks about your safety and comfort. And now it has something more to offer. Tune in on Monday at 12pm to find out. pic.twitter.com/AA2FwN0hrO — Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) August 6, 2021

The mechanical front will also remain unchanged. The Gloster SUV comes with a choice of two diesel engines - a 2.0-litre turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel. While the former is offered on the base Super and Smart trims, the latter is available on the Sharp and Savvy variants. The 2.0-litre twin-turbo engine puts out 215 bhp and class-leading 480 Nm of peak torque and comes paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.