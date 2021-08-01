Car Sales July 2021: MG Motor India Registers 101 Per Cent Growth

MG Motor India reported its sales for July 2021 and the company registered a 101 per cent increase in volumes compared to the same period last year. The automaker retailed 4225 cars last month, as opposed to 2105 units sold in July 2020. The automaker also revealed that it recorded the highest ever bookings and retail sales of the MG ZS EV till date. On a month-on-month basis, MG Motor India's sales grew by 18.7 per cent, as compared to 3558 units sold in June 2021.

Commenting on the development, Rakesh Sidana, Director-Sales, MG Motor India, said, "The Hector and ZS EV have further gained momentum during the month. However, the severe shortage of chips is expected to continue for some time and will lead to supply constraints. While we expect overall consumer demand to rise, we should also remain cautious of the potential threats posed by the third wave."

MG Motor India also bagged the second rank in the dealer satisfaction study by FADA

In addition to the strong growth, MG Motor India bagged the second rank in the Dealer Satisfaction Study conducted by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA). Meanwhile, Kia India secured the top spot on the same study.

Also Read: New MG One SUV Revealed; Gets Two Colour Options

MG Motor recently updated its range with the MY2021 line-up in the country. The automaker retails the Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV, and the Gloster SUVs. The automaker is expected to bring the petrol version of the ZS to the market later this year. The new offering could be called 'MG Astor' upon launch.