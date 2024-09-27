MG Windsor EV: Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras

JSW MG Motor India has revealed the list of accessories for the MG Windsor EV. These include a list of optional extras for the exterior and interior. Do note that some of these accessories are offered as standard in the higher variants of the vehicle and more details can be obtained by visiting the brand’s official website. The Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer. The price for the EV inclusive of the battery starts at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh

Exterior

The accessories for the exterior of the MG Windsor EV include styling elements such as body side mouldings, garnishes on areas such as the tail lamps, ORVMs, windows, hood and alloy wheels, front and rear skid plate, and front grille element. Additionally, customers can also opt for components that increase safety such as front parking sensors, rear bull bar, and bumper corner protector, although the prices for these are yet to be announced. MG is also offering a range of care care accessories with the Windsor such as a car wash shampoo, microfiber, rain repellent, anti-fog, wireless vacuum cleaner and engine shield.



Accessory Price Body Side Moulding Rs 3495 Tail Lamp Garnish Rs 990 ORVM Garnish Rs 1199 Bumper Corner Protector Rs 1299 Front Skid Plate Rs 2999 Rear Skid Plate Rs 2934 Wheel Arch Cladding Rs 3999 Hood Garnish Rs 699 Alloy Wheel Garnish Rs 1199 Spoiler Garnish Rs 3999 Rear Window Garnish Rs 1999 Roof Rail Garnish Rs 5499 Front Grille Element Rs 2399 DRL Garnish Rs 1575 Door Edge Guard Rs 2350 Car Wash Shampoo Rs 99 Hi-Shine Wax - Exterior Rs 599 Vinyl & Leather Shine Rs 190 Leather Kleen & Conditioner Rs 299 Anti-Bacterial Interior Foam Rs 399 Microfibre XL Rs 110 Rat Shield Rs 199 3 in 1 Shiner 450ML Tyre, Vinyl, Seat Rs 399 Tar & Bug Rs 199 Silencer Coating Rs 599 Rain Repellent Rs 199 Anti Fog Rs 149 Waterless Wash Dry Kleen Car Care Compound Rs 199 Swirl Glaze Compound Rs 149 Hard Water Stain Remover Rs 199 Xtreme Cut Scratch Remover Rs 399 Spray Wax Rs 499 Engine Shield Compound Rs 499 Portable Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Rs 5239 Child Seat Rs 8569 Rear Bull Bar Rs 4999 Electrical Badging Rs 795 Front Parking Sensors Forthcoming Side Step Board Forthcoming Body Side Moulding RG Forthcoming Body Side Moulding GM Forthcoming Tail Lamp Garnish-RG Forthcoming Tail Lamp Garnish-GM Forthcoming ORVM Garnish-RG Forthcoming ORVM Garnish-GM Forthcoming Bumper Corner Protector-RG Forthcoming Bumper Corner Protector-GM Forthcoming DRL Garnish-RG Forthcoming DRL Garnish-GM Forthcoming Front Grille Element-Chrome Forthcoming

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

Interior

On the inside, the Windsor can be specced with options such as a cup holder, mobile holder, DVR front and rear camera, rear seat entertainment unit, screen guard, seat cover with airbag, drive mate pro +, and cushion set. MG is also offering a range of religious acrylic frames and metal figures as optional extras with the Windsor.

Accessory Price Sill Plate Rs 1899 Seat Covers With Airbag Rs 8999 Screen Guard - Infotainment Rs 680 Center Console Cup Holder Rs 1099 Cup Holder Silica Case Rs 999 Convertible Cup Holder Rs 999 Speakers Ring Sets Rs 2499 Mobile Holder Rs 1339 Dashboard Organiser Rs 999 Armrest With Glass Holder - 2ND ROW Rs 2260 Key Cover-Leather Rs 999 DVR Front Camera - 4K Rs 11999 DVR Front Camera - 2K Rs 5990 DVR Rear Camera - ADD ON Rs 1555 Drive Mate Pro+ Rs 12989 4 in 1 Charging Cable Rs 679 Quick Charger Rs 789 Wireless Air Inflator Rs 4369 Cooler & Warmer Cup Holder Rs 4508 All In One Emergency Safety Car Kit Rs 5629 Car Mounting Wireless Charger Rs 2999 Perfume Can Type 100 Year Edition Rs 355 Perfume Paper Type 100 Year Edition Rs 91 Ownership Folder 100 Year Edition Rs 459 Rear Seat Entertainment Unit Rs 33,599 Car Coat Hanger Rs 3569 Tissue Box 100 Year Edition Rs 74 Car Frame Acrylic Goddess Durga Rs 399 Car Frame Acrylic Guru Nanak Dev Rs 399 Car Frame Acrylic Ganesh Rs 399 Car Frame Acrylic Hanuman Rs 399 Car Frame Acrylic Jesus Christ Rs 399 Car Frame Acrylic Makka Rs 399 Car Frame Acrylic Sai Baba Rs 399 Car Frame Acrylic Shiv Rs 399 Car Frame Acrylic Tirupati Rs 399 Metal Hanging Goddess Durga Rs 379 Metal Hanging Guru Nanak Dev Rs 379 Metal Hanging Ganesh Rs 399 Metal Hanging Hanuman Rs 379 Metal Hanging Jesus Christ Rs 379 Metal Hanging Makka Rs 379 Metal Hanging Sai Baba Rs 379 Metal Hanging Shiv Rs 379 Metal Hanging Tirupati Rs 379 Cushion Set Rs 2919 Duffle Bag Navy Rs 1799 MG Cafe Suction Mug Rs 999 Air Leather Key Ring Rs 299 Modern Comfort Polo S Rs 1499 Modern Comfort Polo M Rs 1499 Modern Comfort Polo L Rs 1499 Modern Comfort Polo XL Rs 1499 Modern Comfort Polo XXL Rs 1499 Ceramic Cup Rs 577 Spare Wheel Kit Forthcoming Parcel Shelf Kit Forthcoming

Essentials

Furthermore, other accessories on offer include those that belong to the category MG has termed “Essentials”. These include mud flaps, 3D mats, car cover, wheel lock nuts, and hood branding in either black or chrome.

Accessory Price Weather Deflector Rs 3499 3D Mats (Cabin+Boot) Rs 5550 Sun Shades Rs 4499 Car Cover Rs 2199 Wheel Lock Nut Rs 4699 Hood Branding - Chrome Rs 2059 Hood Branding - Black Rs 2199 Anti Slip Mat Forthcoming Mud Flaps Painted Forthcoming 3D Mats (Cabin+Boot) Carpet Inside Forthcoming 3D Mats (Cabin+Boot) Grass Insert Forthcoming



Packs

Customers can also opt for accessory packs with the Windsor EV. At Rs 11,399 the most affordable pack is the Luxe Interior Comfort pack that includes accessories such as a rear armrest with a glass holder, parcel shelf kit, anti slip mat, centre console cup holder, convertible cup holder, and dashboard organiser. Then comes the Elegance Pack at Rs 11,599 which equips the Windsor with garnishes on the hood, spoiler and ORVMs, speaker ring sets, door edge guard, and hood branding in either black or chrome. Lastly, customers can also opt for the Voyager pack at Rs 18,999 which adds front and rear skid plates, weather deflector, allow wheel garnish, rear bull bar and sun shades to the car.