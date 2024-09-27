Login
MG Windsor EV: Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras

The Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer, with prices commencing from Rs 13.50 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The MG Windsor was launched earlier this month in India.
  • Prices range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh.
  • Offered in three variants.

JSW MG Motor India has revealed the list of accessories for the MG Windsor EV. These include a list of optional extras for the exterior and interior.  Do note that some of these accessories are offered as standard in the higher variants of the vehicle and more details can be obtained by visiting the brand’s official website. The Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer. The price for the EV inclusive of the battery starts at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh

 

Exterior

MG Windsor EV

The accessories for the exterior of the MG Windsor EV include styling elements such as body side mouldings, garnishes on areas such as the tail lamps, ORVMs, windows, hood and alloy wheels, front and rear skid plate, and front grille element. Additionally, customers can also opt for components that increase safety such as front parking sensors, rear bull bar, and bumper corner protector, although the prices for these are yet to be announced. MG is also offering a range of care care accessories with the Windsor such as a car wash shampoo, microfiber, rain repellent, anti-fog, wireless vacuum cleaner and engine shield.
 

AccessoryPrice
Body Side MouldingRs 3495
Tail Lamp GarnishRs 990
ORVM GarnishRs 1199
Bumper Corner ProtectorRs 1299
Front Skid PlateRs 2999
Rear Skid PlateRs 2934
Wheel Arch CladdingRs 3999
Hood GarnishRs 699
Alloy Wheel GarnishRs 1199
Spoiler GarnishRs 3999
Rear Window GarnishRs 1999
Roof Rail GarnishRs 5499
Front Grille ElementRs 2399
DRL GarnishRs 1575
Door Edge GuardRs 2350
Car Wash ShampooRs 99
Hi-Shine Wax - ExteriorRs 599
Vinyl & Leather ShineRs 190
Leather Kleen & ConditionerRs 299
Anti-Bacterial Interior FoamRs 399
Microfibre XLRs 110
Rat ShieldRs 199
3 in 1 Shiner 450ML Tyre, Vinyl, SeatRs 399
Tar & BugRs 199
Silencer CoatingRs 599
Rain RepellentRs 199
Anti FogRs 149
Waterless Wash Dry Kleen Car Care CompoundRs 199
Swirl Glaze CompoundRs 149
Hard Water Stain RemoverRs 199
Xtreme Cut Scratch RemoverRs 399
Spray WaxRs 499
Engine Shield CompoundRs 499
Portable Wireless Vacuum CleanerRs 5239
Child SeatRs 8569
Rear Bull BarRs 4999
Electrical BadgingRs 795
Front Parking SensorsForthcoming
Side Step BoardForthcoming
Body Side Moulding RGForthcoming
Body Side Moulding GMForthcoming
Tail Lamp Garnish-RGForthcoming
Tail Lamp Garnish-GMForthcoming
ORVM Garnish-RGForthcoming
ORVM Garnish-GMForthcoming
Bumper Corner Protector-RGForthcoming
Bumper Corner Protector-GMForthcoming
DRL Garnish-RGForthcoming
DRL Garnish-GMForthcoming
Front Grille Element-ChromeForthcoming

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model

 

Interior

 

On the inside, the Windsor can be specced with options such as a cup holder, mobile holder, DVR front and rear camera, rear seat entertainment unit, screen guard, seat cover with airbag, drive mate pro +, and cushion set. MG is also offering a range of religious acrylic frames and metal figures as optional extras with the Windsor. 

AccessoryPrice
Sill PlateRs 1899
Seat Covers With AirbagRs 8999
Screen Guard - InfotainmentRs 680
Center Console Cup HolderRs 1099
Cup Holder Silica CaseRs 999
Convertible Cup HolderRs 999
Speakers Ring SetsRs 2499
Mobile HolderRs 1339
Dashboard OrganiserRs 999
Armrest With Glass Holder - 2ND ROWRs 2260
Key Cover-LeatherRs 999
DVR Front Camera - 4KRs 11999
DVR Front Camera - 2KRs 5990
DVR Rear Camera - ADD ONRs 1555
Drive Mate Pro+Rs 12989
4 in 1 Charging CableRs 679
Quick ChargerRs 789
Wireless Air InflatorRs 4369
Cooler & Warmer Cup HolderRs 4508
All In One Emergency Safety Car KitRs 5629
Car Mounting Wireless ChargerRs 2999
Perfume Can Type 100 Year EditionRs 355
Perfume Paper Type 100 Year EditionRs 91
Ownership Folder 100 Year EditionRs 459
Rear Seat Entertainment UnitRs 33,599
Car Coat HangerRs 3569
Tissue Box 100 Year EditionRs 74
Car Frame Acrylic Goddess DurgaRs 399
Car Frame Acrylic Guru Nanak DevRs 399
Car Frame Acrylic GaneshRs 399
Car Frame Acrylic HanumanRs 399
Car Frame Acrylic Jesus ChristRs 399
Car Frame Acrylic MakkaRs 399
Car Frame Acrylic Sai BabaRs 399
Car Frame Acrylic ShivRs 399
Car Frame Acrylic TirupatiRs 399
Metal Hanging Goddess DurgaRs 379
Metal Hanging Guru Nanak DevRs 379
Metal Hanging GaneshRs 399
Metal Hanging HanumanRs 379
Metal Hanging Jesus ChristRs 379
Metal Hanging MakkaRs 379
Metal Hanging Sai BabaRs 379
Metal Hanging ShivRs 379
Metal Hanging TirupatiRs 379
Cushion SetRs 2919
Duffle Bag NavyRs 1799
MG Cafe Suction MugRs 999
Air Leather Key RingRs 299
Modern Comfort Polo SRs 1499
Modern Comfort Polo MRs 1499
Modern Comfort Polo LRs 1499
Modern Comfort Polo XLRs 1499
Modern Comfort Polo XXLRs 1499
Ceramic CupRs 577
Spare Wheel KitForthcoming
Parcel Shelf KitForthcoming

Essentials

 

Furthermore, other accessories on offer include those that belong to the category MG has termed “Essentials”. These include mud flaps, 3D mats, car cover, wheel lock nuts, and hood branding in either black or chrome.

 

AccessoryPrice
Weather DeflectorRs 3499
3D Mats (Cabin+Boot)Rs 5550
Sun ShadesRs 4499
Car CoverRs 2199
Wheel Lock NutRs 4699
Hood Branding - ChromeRs 2059
Hood Branding - BlackRs 2199
Anti Slip MatForthcoming
Mud Flaps PaintedForthcoming
3D Mats (Cabin+Boot) Carpet InsideForthcoming
3D Mats (Cabin+Boot) Grass InsertForthcoming


 Packs 

 

Customers can also opt for accessory packs with the Windsor EV. At Rs 11,399 the most affordable pack is the Luxe Interior Comfort pack that includes accessories such as a rear armrest with a glass holder, parcel shelf kit, anti slip mat, centre console cup holder, convertible cup holder, and dashboard organiser. Then comes the Elegance Pack at Rs 11,599 which equips the Windsor with garnishes on the hood, spoiler and ORVMs, speaker ring sets, door edge guard, and hood branding in either black or chrome. Lastly, customers can also opt for the Voyager pack at Rs 18,999 which adds front and rear skid plates, weather deflector, allow wheel garnish, rear bull bar and sun shades to the car.

 

Accessory PackPrice
Luxe Interior Comfort pack Rs 11,399
Elegance PackRs 11,599
Voyager PackRs 18,999
Calendar-icon

Last Updated on September 27, 2024

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Snowstorm edition is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options and in five-, six- and seven-seat layouts.
    MG Hector, Hector Plus Snowstorm Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 21.53 Lakh
  • While it may rival the Nexon EV in terms of prices, the Windsor’s size also makes it an alternative to the new Curvv EV. We see how the two EVs stack up on paper.
    MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Range, Battery, Prices Compared
  • The MG Windsor EV is the third electric car from the brand and offers a claimed range of 332 km. The EV is offered in 3 trims - Excite, Exclusive and Essence.
    MG Windsor EV Review: This EV Will Keep Surprising You!
  • MG’s latest EV may be similar in size to a compact sedan but its prices overlap that of Tata’s all-electric micro-SUV.
    MG Windsor EV vs Tata Punch EV: Range, Battery, Features Compared
  • The MG Windsor EV is offered in three variants- Excite, Exclusive and Essence.
    MG Windsor EV: Price, Variants Explained

Latest News

  • It has also stated that customers, whose service case takes longer than one day, will be provided with an Ola S1 scooter as a loaner
    Ola Electric Announces New Service Initiatives: 1,000 Service Centres By End-24, 1-Day Resolution Of Issues
  • October marks the heart of the festive season and there is still plenty of new products still lined up for the Indian market.
    New Car Launches In October 2024: New Kia Carnival, Nissan Magnite Facelift And More
  • The new Gwangmyeong EVO facility has an annual production capacity of 1,50,000 electric vehicles.
    Kia's First Dedicated EV Manufacturing Facility Goes Live In South Korea
  • The S1 X 2 kWh is the fifth product from Ola Electric to receive this certification
    Ola S1 X 2 kWh Eligible For PLI; Full S1 Lineup Now Certified Under PLI Scheme
  • Deliveries for the updated Cullinan super-luxury SUV are slated to commence in Q4 2024.
    Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II Launched In India At Rs 10.50 Crore
  • The Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer, with prices commencing from Rs 13.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras
  • Existing owners of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 can also purchase it for Rs. 12,424, from October 3, 2024, onwards.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 With Tubeless Spoke Wheels Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 2.96 Lakh
  • The 500th EV charging station has been inaugurated at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).
    Jio-bp Inaugurates 500th EV Charging Station In Mumbai; Reaches 5,000 Charge Points In India
  • Here’s how the recently launched Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh compares to the LR and MR models on paper
    Tata Nexon EV 45 kWh vs Nexon EV LR vs Nexon EV MR: Range, Features, Powertrain, Price Compared
  • The new motorcycle will be called the TF450 RC, marking the company’s first 450cc motocross bike.
    Triumph TF450-RC Motocross Bike Teased; Official Unveil On October 3

Popular MG Models

