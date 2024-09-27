MG Windsor EV: Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras
Published on September 27, 2024
Highlights
- The MG Windsor was launched earlier this month in India.
- Prices range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh.
- Offered in three variants.
JSW MG Motor India has revealed the list of accessories for the MG Windsor EV. These include a list of optional extras for the exterior and interior. Do note that some of these accessories are offered as standard in the higher variants of the vehicle and more details can be obtained by visiting the brand’s official website. The Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer. The price for the EV inclusive of the battery starts at Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Exterior
The accessories for the exterior of the MG Windsor EV include styling elements such as body side mouldings, garnishes on areas such as the tail lamps, ORVMs, windows, hood and alloy wheels, front and rear skid plate, and front grille element. Additionally, customers can also opt for components that increase safety such as front parking sensors, rear bull bar, and bumper corner protector, although the prices for these are yet to be announced. MG is also offering a range of care care accessories with the Windsor such as a car wash shampoo, microfiber, rain repellent, anti-fog, wireless vacuum cleaner and engine shield.
|Accessory
|Price
|Body Side Moulding
|Rs 3495
|Tail Lamp Garnish
|Rs 990
|ORVM Garnish
|Rs 1199
|Bumper Corner Protector
|Rs 1299
|Front Skid Plate
|Rs 2999
|Rear Skid Plate
|Rs 2934
|Wheel Arch Cladding
|Rs 3999
|Hood Garnish
|Rs 699
|Alloy Wheel Garnish
|Rs 1199
|Spoiler Garnish
|Rs 3999
|Rear Window Garnish
|Rs 1999
|Roof Rail Garnish
|Rs 5499
|Front Grille Element
|Rs 2399
|DRL Garnish
|Rs 1575
|Door Edge Guard
|Rs 2350
|Car Wash Shampoo
|Rs 99
|Hi-Shine Wax - Exterior
|Rs 599
|Vinyl & Leather Shine
|Rs 190
|Leather Kleen & Conditioner
|Rs 299
|Anti-Bacterial Interior Foam
|Rs 399
|Microfibre XL
|Rs 110
|Rat Shield
|Rs 199
|3 in 1 Shiner 450ML Tyre, Vinyl, Seat
|Rs 399
|Tar & Bug
|Rs 199
|Silencer Coating
|Rs 599
|Rain Repellent
|Rs 199
|Anti Fog
|Rs 149
|Waterless Wash Dry Kleen Car Care Compound
|Rs 199
|Swirl Glaze Compound
|Rs 149
|Hard Water Stain Remover
|Rs 199
|Xtreme Cut Scratch Remover
|Rs 399
|Spray Wax
|Rs 499
|Engine Shield Compound
|Rs 499
|Portable Wireless Vacuum Cleaner
|Rs 5239
|Child Seat
|Rs 8569
|Rear Bull Bar
|Rs 4999
|Electrical Badging
|Rs 795
|Front Parking Sensors
|Forthcoming
|Side Step Board
|Forthcoming
|Body Side Moulding RG
|Forthcoming
|Body Side Moulding GM
|Forthcoming
|Tail Lamp Garnish-RG
|Forthcoming
|Tail Lamp Garnish-GM
|Forthcoming
|ORVM Garnish-RG
|Forthcoming
|ORVM Garnish-GM
|Forthcoming
|Bumper Corner Protector-RG
|Forthcoming
|Bumper Corner Protector-GM
|Forthcoming
|DRL Garnish-RG
|Forthcoming
|DRL Garnish-GM
|Forthcoming
|Front Grille Element-Chrome
|Forthcoming
Interior
On the inside, the Windsor can be specced with options such as a cup holder, mobile holder, DVR front and rear camera, rear seat entertainment unit, screen guard, seat cover with airbag, drive mate pro +, and cushion set. MG is also offering a range of religious acrylic frames and metal figures as optional extras with the Windsor.
|Accessory
|Price
|Sill Plate
|Rs 1899
|Seat Covers With Airbag
|Rs 8999
|Screen Guard - Infotainment
|Rs 680
|Center Console Cup Holder
|Rs 1099
|Cup Holder Silica Case
|Rs 999
|Convertible Cup Holder
|Rs 999
|Speakers Ring Sets
|Rs 2499
|Mobile Holder
|Rs 1339
|Dashboard Organiser
|Rs 999
|Armrest With Glass Holder - 2ND ROW
|Rs 2260
|Key Cover-Leather
|Rs 999
|DVR Front Camera - 4K
|Rs 11999
|DVR Front Camera - 2K
|Rs 5990
|DVR Rear Camera - ADD ON
|Rs 1555
|Drive Mate Pro+
|Rs 12989
|4 in 1 Charging Cable
|Rs 679
|Quick Charger
|Rs 789
|Wireless Air Inflator
|Rs 4369
|Cooler & Warmer Cup Holder
|Rs 4508
|All In One Emergency Safety Car Kit
|Rs 5629
|Car Mounting Wireless Charger
|Rs 2999
|Perfume Can Type 100 Year Edition
|Rs 355
|Perfume Paper Type 100 Year Edition
|Rs 91
|Ownership Folder 100 Year Edition
|Rs 459
|Rear Seat Entertainment Unit
|Rs 33,599
|Car Coat Hanger
|Rs 3569
|Tissue Box 100 Year Edition
|Rs 74
|Car Frame Acrylic Goddess Durga
|Rs 399
|Car Frame Acrylic Guru Nanak Dev
|Rs 399
|Car Frame Acrylic Ganesh
|Rs 399
|Car Frame Acrylic Hanuman
|Rs 399
|Car Frame Acrylic Jesus Christ
|Rs 399
|Car Frame Acrylic Makka
|Rs 399
|Car Frame Acrylic Sai Baba
|Rs 399
|Car Frame Acrylic Shiv
|Rs 399
|Car Frame Acrylic Tirupati
|Rs 399
|Metal Hanging Goddess Durga
|Rs 379
|Metal Hanging Guru Nanak Dev
|Rs 379
|Metal Hanging Ganesh
|Rs 399
|Metal Hanging Hanuman
|Rs 379
|Metal Hanging Jesus Christ
|Rs 379
|Metal Hanging Makka
|Rs 379
|Metal Hanging Sai Baba
|Rs 379
|Metal Hanging Shiv
|Rs 379
|Metal Hanging Tirupati
|Rs 379
|Cushion Set
|Rs 2919
|Duffle Bag Navy
|Rs 1799
|MG Cafe Suction Mug
|Rs 999
|Air Leather Key Ring
|Rs 299
|Modern Comfort Polo S
|Rs 1499
|Modern Comfort Polo M
|Rs 1499
|Modern Comfort Polo L
|Rs 1499
|Modern Comfort Polo XL
|Rs 1499
|Modern Comfort Polo XXL
|Rs 1499
|Ceramic Cup
|Rs 577
|Spare Wheel Kit
|Forthcoming
|Parcel Shelf Kit
|Forthcoming
Essentials
Furthermore, other accessories on offer include those that belong to the category MG has termed “Essentials”. These include mud flaps, 3D mats, car cover, wheel lock nuts, and hood branding in either black or chrome.
|Accessory
|Price
|Weather Deflector
|Rs 3499
|3D Mats (Cabin+Boot)
|Rs 5550
|Sun Shades
|Rs 4499
|Car Cover
|Rs 2199
|Wheel Lock Nut
|Rs 4699
|Hood Branding - Chrome
|Rs 2059
|Hood Branding - Black
|Rs 2199
|Anti Slip Mat
|Forthcoming
|Mud Flaps Painted
|Forthcoming
|3D Mats (Cabin+Boot) Carpet Inside
|Forthcoming
|3D Mats (Cabin+Boot) Grass Insert
|Forthcoming
Packs
Customers can also opt for accessory packs with the Windsor EV. At Rs 11,399 the most affordable pack is the Luxe Interior Comfort pack that includes accessories such as a rear armrest with a glass holder, parcel shelf kit, anti slip mat, centre console cup holder, convertible cup holder, and dashboard organiser. Then comes the Elegance Pack at Rs 11,599 which equips the Windsor with garnishes on the hood, spoiler and ORVMs, speaker ring sets, door edge guard, and hood branding in either black or chrome. Lastly, customers can also opt for the Voyager pack at Rs 18,999 which adds front and rear skid plates, weather deflector, allow wheel garnish, rear bull bar and sun shades to the car.
|Accessory Pack
|Price
|Luxe Interior Comfort pack
|Rs 11,399
|Elegance Pack
|Rs 11,599
|Voyager Pack
|Rs 18,999
Last Updated on September 27, 2024
