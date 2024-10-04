Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia New CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New MagniteBYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,176 Bookings On Day 1

Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • MG has received 15,176 orders for the Windsor EV.
  • The Windsor is MG’s third all-electric offering in India.
  • Equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack.

JSW MG Motor India received 15,176 orders for its latest EV, the Windsor, within 24 hours of opening bookings for it. This is a significantly high number for an EV in India. Launched in September 2024, the Windsor is MG’s third all-electric offering in the Indian market, after the ZS EV and Comet. The EV’s prices range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh. Customers can also opt for MG’s ‘battery as a service' (BaaS) model, which brings the EV’s starting price down to Rs 10 lakh under the condition that customers pay Rs 3.5 per km as battery subscription charges.

 

Also ReadMG Windsor EV Review: This EV Will Keep Surprising You!
 

Commenting on the high number of bookings, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "We are grateful to our customers who have embraced the MG Windsor wholeheartedly and enabled it to reach the milestone of 15,176 bookings in just one day. This achievement solidifies the MG Windsor's position as a progressive force in India's electric vehicle market. As the first EV to reach this benchmark, the MG Windsor’s popularity underscores the increasing demand for sustainable, cost-effective, and rider-friendly transportation choices among Indian car buyers. We are delighted to contribute to this evolution, and remain committed to delivering innovative, intelligent, and eco-friendly mobility solutions.”

 

Also Read: MG Windsor EV Full Purchase Prices Revealed: Range Starts At Rs 13.50 Lakh

 

The list of features on the Windsor include a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, rear seats that recline up to 135 degrees, a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

 

Also ReadMG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh Under Battery Subscription Model
 MG windsor image 4

The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack

 

The Windsor EV is offered with a 38 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor driving the front wheels. The motor puts out 134 bhp and 200 Nm. Users can also pick between four drive modes - Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport.  MG claims a range of up to 331 km on a full charge for the Windsor EV and a DC fast charging time of 40 minutes for the battery pack. 

# MG Motors# MG Windsor# MG Windsor EV# MG Windsor Bookings# MG Windsor EV Features# MG Windsor Powertrain# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Windsor is the third EV to be brought to Indian shores by the manufacturer, with prices commencing from Rs 13.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV: Accessories Revealed: Here's How Much You'll Pay For Optional Extras
  • The Snowstorm edition is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options and in five-, six- and seven-seat layouts.
    MG Hector, Hector Plus Snowstorm Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 21.53 Lakh
  • The 2024 Astor Blackstorm is based on the Select variant and gets a range of blacked-out styling cues over the standard vehicle.
    2024 MG Astor Blackstorm Launched In India At Rs 13.45 Lakh
  • While it may rival the Nexon EV in terms of prices, the Windsor’s size also makes it an alternative to the new Curvv EV. We see how the two EVs stack up on paper.
    MG Windsor EV vs Tata Curvv EV: Range, Battery, Prices Compared
  • The MG Windsor EV is the third electric car from the brand and offers a claimed range of 332 km. The EV is offered in 3 trims - Excite, Exclusive and Essence.
    MG Windsor EV Review: This EV Will Keep Surprising You!

Latest News

  • Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,176 Bookings On Day 1
  • The Camo edition wears Seaweed Green paint and has been reintroduced after being discontinued in February 2024.
    Tata Punch Camo Edition Reintroduced; Prices Start At Rs 8.45 Lakh
  • Available in a total of six trim levels, the Magnite facelift gains a remote engine start function along with a frameless auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The M4 CS is the first-ever ‘CS’ model to be launched in India.
    BMW M4 CS Launched In India At Rs 1.89 Crore
  • At this price, the Suzuki GSX-8R undercuts the recently launched Triumph Daytona 660; will be available in a total of three colours.
    Suzuki GSX-8R Launched In India At Rs 9.25 Lakh; Has 776cc Parallel-Twin With 82 BHP
  • The updated Nissan Magnite will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • In the report, LML mentioned ambitious plans to launch a new line of scooters and motorbikes, relaunching the Freedom name along with the LML brand
    Bajaj Auto Sued By LML Over Using Freedom Name
  • All-new sixth-gen E-class will be launched in India on October 9, 2024
    New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB Local Production Commences Ahead Of Launch
  • The updated 200 Duke borrows the same 5-inch TFT display as the 390 Duke, and is now about Rs 4000 more expensive
    Updated KTM 200 Duke Launched At Rs 2.03 Lakh; Gets New 5-Inch TFT Display
  • The Carnival is priced at a hefty Rs 63.90 lakh, making it a lot more expensive than its predecessor
    New Kia Carnival Receives 2796 Bookings In India

Research More on MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

Starts at ₹ 13.5 - 15.5 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Windsor EV Specifications
View Windsor EV Features

Popular MG Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,176 Bookings On Day 1
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved