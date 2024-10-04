MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,176 Bookings On Day 1

JSW MG Motor India received 15,176 orders for its latest EV, the Windsor, within 24 hours of opening bookings for it. This is a significantly high number for an EV in India. Launched in September 2024, the Windsor is MG’s third all-electric offering in the Indian market, after the ZS EV and Comet. The EV’s prices range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh. Customers can also opt for MG’s ‘battery as a service' (BaaS) model, which brings the EV’s starting price down to Rs 10 lakh under the condition that customers pay Rs 3.5 per km as battery subscription charges.

Commenting on the high number of bookings, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, "We are grateful to our customers who have embraced the MG Windsor wholeheartedly and enabled it to reach the milestone of 15,176 bookings in just one day. This achievement solidifies the MG Windsor's position as a progressive force in India's electric vehicle market. As the first EV to reach this benchmark, the MG Windsor’s popularity underscores the increasing demand for sustainable, cost-effective, and rider-friendly transportation choices among Indian car buyers. We are delighted to contribute to this evolution, and remain committed to delivering innovative, intelligent, and eco-friendly mobility solutions.”

The list of features on the Windsor include a 15.6-inch central touchscreen, rear seats that recline up to 135 degrees, a powered tailgate, 360-degree cameras, wireless phone charging, a six-speaker audio system, and connected car technology.

The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack

The Windsor EV is offered with a 38 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor driving the front wheels. The motor puts out 134 bhp and 200 Nm. Users can also pick between four drive modes - Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport. MG claims a range of up to 331 km on a full charge for the Windsor EV and a DC fast charging time of 40 minutes for the battery pack.