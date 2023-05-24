MG ZS EV Sales Cross 10,000 Unit Mark In India

The MG ZS EV has crossed the 10,000 unit sales milestone in India. The SUV which was launched in 2020, was MG Motor India’s first electric offering in the country. The electric SUV has been instrumental in establishing MG as the second highest-selling EV manufacturer in India, behind Tata Motors.

The 2022 facelift of the car gave it some cosmetic tweaks

The electric SUV last received an update in 2022, which gave it some cosmetic tweaks that included the addition of an enclosed grille on its fascia instead of the deep concave layout that the previous model featured. The update also involved the addition of some new features like a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that replaced the older 8-inch unit. The car also comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity as a standard feature. Other features that the vehicle comes with include a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver's seat, automatic headlamps with wipers, connected car technology, six airbags, hill start/descent control, and electronic stability control will be retained.

The current model of the ZS EV features an estimated range of 461 km and can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds

The MG ZS EV is powered by a 50.3 kWh battery pack that powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor, developing 174 bhp. The initial model featured an estimated range of 419 km which was bumped up to 461 km in the latest model. The current version of the car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds.

The car is currently available in two variants – Excite and Exclusive in India. Prices for the ZS EV begin from Rs. 21.99 lakh (Excite variant) going all the way up to Rs. 25.88 lakh for the Exclusive variant.