MINI 3-Door Cooper SE Sold Out In India Before Launch

The BMW India Group recently opened pre-bookings for the MINI 3-Door Cooper SE in the country and the automaker has now confirmed that all models allotted in the first batch have been sold. MINI India confirmed the development on social media, announcing that all 30 units of its electric hatchback have been spoken for. The company opened bookings online last month for a token of Rs. 1 lakh. The announcement does seem promising for the model, which will be the most affordable luxury electric offering to go on sale. The electric MINI is likely to be launched later this month.

The MINI Cooper SE is expected to be priced around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MINI Cooper SE looks identical to its petrol-powered version. The model though draws power from the 32.6 kWh battery pack with the electric motor churning out 181 bhp and 270 Nm of peak torque. The Cooper SE can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.3 seconds with an electronically limited top speed of 150 kmph. MINI claims a range of 270 km on a single charge on the model.

On the feature front, the MINI Cooper SE carries over all the elements from the standard model. This includes the 17-inch alloy wheels, 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, Nappa leather upholstery and more. The electric hatchback will arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and prices are likely to be around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, electric offerings from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, and Jaguar begin around the Rs. 1 crore mark.