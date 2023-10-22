MotoGP Australian Grand Prix Sprint Race Abandoned Due To Extreme Weather
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
22-Oct-23 06:50 PM IST
Highlights
- Extreme wind conditions at Phillip Island led MotoGP officials to cancel the scheduled Australian Grand Prix sprint race.
- The weather forecast, particularly intense high winds, prompted MotoGP to proactively switch the sprint race with the main event to ensure safety.
- Francesco Bagnaia maintains a 27-point lead in the championship after the cancellation
MotoGP race director Mike Webb explained that deteriorating wind conditions at Phillip Island forced the cancellation of the scheduled Australian Grand Prix sprint race on Sunday.
The decision to call off the sprint race came after a tumultuous Moto2 race in which ten out of 30 riders crashed due to intensely treacherous and inconsistent wet and windy conditions, leading to a red flag after just nine of 23 laps. This prompted race officials to carefully monitor wind speed and direction.
Webb emphasised the consistency of the weather forecast for the weekend, particularly concerning high winds which would affect the aero and balance of the riders on their machines. MotoGP made the proactive decision to switch the sprint race with the main event to avoid the worst of the expected weather, and the Moto3 race was able to proceed without issues.
However, as the day unfolded, wind conditions worsened during the Moto2 race, which raised concerns about the safety of holding another race. The race director pointed to Celestino Vietti's crash on the ninth lap of the Moto2 race as a critical moment where the wind became a clear danger.
While some riders were eager to attempt the race, the severity of the conditions, especially the high winds, made it clear that safety was paramount. In the end, the sprint race was cancelled.
It's worth noting that the MotoGP Grand Prix on Saturday took place successfully, with Johann Zarco securing his first premier class win, highlighting the importance of the decision to reschedule the races. The sprint race cancellation leaves Francesco Bagnaia with a 27-point lead in the championship as he heads to next weekend's Thai Grand Prix in Buriram.
