Login

MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island

The Australian Grand Prix delivered once again with an instant classic with the veteran Frenchman snatching the lead from long-time race leader, title challenger and teammate Jorge Martin on the final lap.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

21-Oct-23 06:30 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

    After 7 seasons and 120 race starts, Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco can finally himself a MotoGP race winner after a race-long tussle with Francesco Bagnaia and a final lap battle with his teammate Jorge Martin to claim his maiden Grand Prix victory.
     

    The 33-year-old French man in his last few races for Ducati, pulled off a sensational last-lap pass to snatch his maiden MotoGP win in a thrilling Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island. This gripping race saw Pramac Ducati teammate Jorge Martin tumble from first to fifth on the final lap due to a tyre gamble gone awry.
     

    Pecco Bagnaia, the points leader, managed to exploit Zarco's forceful moves on the penultimate lap to secure second place, strengthening his title bid. Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is yet to secure a 2024 ride, completed the podium with a very strong third place, his first time on the rostrum. KTM’s Brad Binder came fourth, and Martin had to settle for fifth after a disappointing tyre gamble.
     

    With Martin's last-minute slip, Bagnaia extended his championship lead to 27 points, setting the stage for an electrifying sprint race on Sunday.
     

    This exciting race marked a switch in the schedule, with the main race taking place on Saturday due to extreme weather forecasts for Sunday. Martin, who claimed a dominant pole position just a few hours earlier, was among the few to opt for a soft rear tyre. He initially stormed ahead, creating a lead that peaked at 3.5 seconds.
     

    But as the race neared its end, his pace dwindled. In contrast, Zarco had been hovering at the back of a four-rider group competing for second. He decided to make his move late, overtaking the group and eventually seizing second place.

     

    The drama unfolded on the 27th and final lap as Zarco fiercely overtook a fading Martin, taking the lead and his first MotoGP win. This emotional victory came in Zarco's 120th premier class race and the first since his 2016 Moto2 title-winning campaign.
     

    "I was surprised to see Martin dropping down, so I thought something was possible," the teary-eyed Zarco commented in parc ferme. This win significantly boosts his career and marks a well-deserved victory after 20-odd podiums.
     

    Further down the field, Marco Bezzecchi clinched sixth place on the VR46 Ducati, followed by home favourite Jack Miller on the second KTM and Aleix Espargaro on the top-performing Aprilia. Two more Ducati riders, Alex Marquez and works rider Enea Bastianini, completed the top 10.

     

    Notably, Marc Marquez had a challenging race. He initially ventured into the soft tyre gamble like Jorge Martin and briefly led the chasing pack challenging Bagnaia for fourth. However, he quickly dropped down the order and eventually finished 15th. Joan Mir and Augusto Fernandez both crashed out during the race.
     

    The race showcased intense competition and unexpected twists, making the Australian Grand Prix an unforgettable event. The Sunday sprint race promises even more excitement, with Bagnaia eager to extend his lead and Martin with more work to do to catch up despite his blistering pace.

    # MotoGP# MotoGP 2023# MotoGP Australian GP
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

    Great Deals on Used Cars

    View All Used Cars
    Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
    2022 Tata Nexon EV
    20,156 km
    Electric
    Automatic
    ₹ 15.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
    7.0
    0
    10
    2013 Hyundai Elantra
    64,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 6.25 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2021 MG ZS EV
    2021 MG ZS EV
    43,418 km
    Electric
    Automatic
    ₹ 19.50 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
    2019 Toyota Fortuner
    1,14,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 33.00 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
    7.8
    0
    10
    2017 Mahindra XUV500
    65,000 km
    Petrol
    Manual
    ₹ 10.85 L
    Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
    Used 2016 Toyota Camry
    2016 Toyota Camry
    85,000 km
    Hybrid
    Automatic
    ₹ 17.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2013 Audi A6
    2013 Audi A6
    75,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 11.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    70,123 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 20.00 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2014 Audi A6
    6.9
    0
    10
    2014 Audi A6
    22,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 14.50 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
    Used 2015 Audi A6
    7.2
    0
    10
    2015 Audi A6
    49,000 km
    Diesel
    Automatic
    ₹ 14.75 L
    Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

    Upcoming Cars

    Hyundai New Kona Electric
    Hyundai New Kona Electric

    ₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

    Maserati MC20 Cielo
    Maserati MC20 Cielo

    ₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

    Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

    Lexus New RX
    Lexus New RX

    ₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

    Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

    Volvo EM 90
    Volvo EM 90

    ₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

    Tata Altroz EV
    Tata Altroz EV

    ₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

    Nissan New X-Trail
    Nissan New X-Trail

    ₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

    Audi New A3
    Audi New A3

    ₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

    Skoda Kamiq
    Skoda Kamiq

    ₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

    Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta

    ₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

    Renault Arkana
    Renault Arkana

    ₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

    Upcoming Bikes

    TVS ADV
    TVS ADV

    ₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

    Hero Electric AE-47
    Hero Electric AE-47

    ₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

    Benelli New BN 302R
    Benelli New BN 302R

    ₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

    Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
    Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

    ₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

    QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
    QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

    ₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

    Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
    Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

    ₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    ₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

    CFMoto 300SR
    CFMoto 300SR

    ₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

    BMW CE 02 Electric
    BMW CE 02 Electric

    ₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

    KTM New 390 Duke
    KTM New 390 Duke

    ₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

    Explore More

    • Latest News

    • Related Articles

    TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Venezuelan Market
    TVS Motor Company Announces Entry Into Venezuelan Market
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -16911 second ago

    TVS Motor Company becomes the first Indian auto manufacturer to enter the Venezuelan market, offering 14 product variants through local distributor SERVISUMINISTROS JPG.

    Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut
    Futuristic Toyota EPU Pickup Truck Concept Revealed Ahead Of Japan Mobility Show Debut
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -15495 second ago

    All-electric monocoque pickup truck concept hints at the future of lifestyle vehicles from the company.

    Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
    Toyota To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard From 2025
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -9106 second ago

    New Toyota and Lexus EVs to come with NACS charging ports from 2025 while existing EV owners with CCS-compatible chargers will be provided with a NACS adapter

    Okaya EV Launches New Motofaast Scooter In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh
    Okaya EV Launches New Motofaast Scooter In India; Prices Start At Rs 1.37 Lakh
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -7319 second ago

    The Okaya EV Motofaast offers a range of up to 130 km on a single charge and gets features such as disc brakes front and rear and a 7.0-inch touchscreen.

    Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season
    Formula E India Race Confirmed For 2024 Season
    c&b icon
    By Carandbike Team
    calendar-icon

    -2571 second ago

    India will host the Formula E race in Hyderabad for the second year on February 10, 2024.

    Toyota Unveils The Land Cruiser Se Prior To Japan Mobility Show
    Toyota Unveils The Land Cruiser Se Prior To Japan Mobility Show
    c&b icon
    By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    16 hours ago

    While just a concept with few details, the three row Land Cruiser Se shows Toyota’s flagship off-road nameplate has a path to the future.

    Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying But Bagnaia Escapes Q1 Challenge
    Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying But Bagnaia Escapes Q1 Challenge
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    17 hours ago

    Jorge Martin displayed a remarkable performance in MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix qualifying, stamping his authority on pole position.

    Leclerc Claims Pole Position In Austin, Verstappen’s Fastest Time Deleted Due To Track Limit Violation
    Leclerc Claims Pole Position In Austin, Verstappen’s Fastest Time Deleted Due To Track Limit Violation
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    17 hours ago

    The Ferrari superstar took his third pole of the season and his 21st of his career.

    Hero MotorCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India
    Hero MotorCorp Opens Hero Premia, Its First Premium Dealership In India
    c&b icon
    By Yash Sunil
    calendar-icon

    20 hours ago

    The 3000 sq. ft. dealership will cater to customers who are interested in the Karizma XMR, the Vida V1 scooter and the Harley-Davidson X440.

    Rimac Nevera Now Comes With Free Charging For 8 Years In Europe
    Rimac Nevera Now Comes With Free Charging For 8 Years In Europe
    c&b icon
    By Jafar Rizvi
    calendar-icon

    21 hours ago

    Those who purchase the hypercar will receive unlimited charging for 8 years at Ionity stations in 24 European countries

    Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying But Bagnaia Escapes Q1 Challenge
    Martin Dominates Australian GP Qualifying But Bagnaia Escapes Q1 Challenge
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    17 hours ago

    Jorge Martin displayed a remarkable performance in MotoGP's Australian Grand Prix qualifying, stamping his authority on pole position.

    Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
    Bagnaia Charges To Sensational Indonesian Grand Prix Win From 13th And Reclaims Championship Lead As Martin Crashes
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    5 days ago

    The reigning world champion put on one of the greatest rides of his career to win from 13th on grid after main title rival Jorge Martin crashed out of a commanding lead.

    Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
    Luca Marini Breaks Lap Record To Seize Pole At MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix While Championship Bagnaia Struggles In 13th
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    7 days ago

    The young Italian broke the circuit record twice in a single qualifying, a remarkable achievement, despite his recent collarbone injury.

    MotoGP Contender Marco Bezzecchi Undergoes Surgery After Training Crash
    MotoGP Contender Marco Bezzecchi Undergoes Surgery After Training Crash
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    11 days ago

    The incident occurred during a flat track training session at Valentino Rossi's Motor Ranch in Tavullia on Saturday.

    MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Replace Pol Espargaro At Tech3 GasGas Racing For 2024 Season
    MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Replace Pol Espargaro At Tech3 GasGas Racing For 2024 Season
    c&b icon
    By Yashraj Singh
    calendar-icon

    14 days ago

    The teenager touted to be MotoGP's next star will find himself riding in the premier class alongside Augusto Fernandez for the Tech3 GasGas KTM team next season.

    c&b icon
    • Home
    • News
    • MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 700
    Kia Seltos
    Mahindra Thar
    Tata Nexon
    Kia Sonet
    Tata Punch
    MG Hector
    Honda City
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha MT-15
    Bajaj Pulsar 220
    KTM RC 200
    Hero Splendor Plus
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Honda CB Shine
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact:
    9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved