MotoGP: Johann Zarco Wins Maiden Grand Prix After Last Lap Thriller On Phillip Island

After 7 seasons and 120 race starts, Pramac Racing’s Johann Zarco can finally himself a MotoGP race winner after a race-long tussle with Francesco Bagnaia and a final lap battle with his teammate Jorge Martin to claim his maiden Grand Prix victory.



The 33-year-old French man in his last few races for Ducati, pulled off a sensational last-lap pass to snatch his maiden MotoGP win in a thrilling Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island. This gripping race saw Pramac Ducati teammate Jorge Martin tumble from first to fifth on the final lap due to a tyre gamble gone awry.



Pecco Bagnaia, the points leader, managed to exploit Zarco's forceful moves on the penultimate lap to secure second place, strengthening his title bid. Fabio Di Giannantonio, who is yet to secure a 2024 ride, completed the podium with a very strong third place, his first time on the rostrum. KTM’s Brad Binder came fourth, and Martin had to settle for fifth after a disappointing tyre gamble.



With Martin's last-minute slip, Bagnaia extended his championship lead to 27 points, setting the stage for an electrifying sprint race on Sunday.



This exciting race marked a switch in the schedule, with the main race taking place on Saturday due to extreme weather forecasts for Sunday. Martin, who claimed a dominant pole position just a few hours earlier, was among the few to opt for a soft rear tyre. He initially stormed ahead, creating a lead that peaked at 3.5 seconds.



But as the race neared its end, his pace dwindled. In contrast, Zarco had been hovering at the back of a four-rider group competing for second. He decided to make his move late, overtaking the group and eventually seizing second place.

The drama unfolded on the 27th and final lap as Zarco fiercely overtook a fading Martin, taking the lead and his first MotoGP win. This emotional victory came in Zarco's 120th premier class race and the first since his 2016 Moto2 title-winning campaign.



"I was surprised to see Martin dropping down, so I thought something was possible," the teary-eyed Zarco commented in parc ferme. This win significantly boosts his career and marks a well-deserved victory after 20-odd podiums.



Further down the field, Marco Bezzecchi clinched sixth place on the VR46 Ducati, followed by home favourite Jack Miller on the second KTM and Aleix Espargaro on the top-performing Aprilia. Two more Ducati riders, Alex Marquez and works rider Enea Bastianini, completed the top 10.

Notably, Marc Marquez had a challenging race. He initially ventured into the soft tyre gamble like Jorge Martin and briefly led the chasing pack challenging Bagnaia for fourth. However, he quickly dropped down the order and eventually finished 15th. Joan Mir and Augusto Fernandez both crashed out during the race.



The race showcased intense competition and unexpected twists, making the Australian Grand Prix an unforgettable event. The Sunday sprint race promises even more excitement, with Bagnaia eager to extend his lead and Martin with more work to do to catch up despite his blistering pace.