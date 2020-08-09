New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MotoGP: KTM Rookie Brad Binder Wins Czech GP, Takes First-Ever Win For The Team

KTM's Brad Binder created history taking his first-ever win in the premier-class after just three races, and also the first-ever win for the Austrian factory team.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Brad Binder becomes the first South African rider to win a MotoGP race in the premier-class

Highlights

  • Rookie Brad Binder takes first MotoGP win in his third premier-class race
  • SRT rider Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco were the new rider on podium
  • Points leader Fabio Quartararo took P7 due to grip issues

KTM rookie Brad Binder was the surprise package in the 2020 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix at the Brno Circuit. The rider not only managed to take his maiden win in the sport but also the first-ever for the Austrian factory team, beating Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha and Johann Zarco of Avintia Ducati. The unlikely top order was a shock to many as the crowd favourites, Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha, Maverick Vinales of Yamaha Racing and Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati struggled in the race.

Also Read: MotoGP: Johann Zarco Takes Surprise Pole Position In Czech GP

tkindtpo

On the podium - Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli and Johann Zarco

Binder made his premier-class debut this season and dominated the race to take his first win in only his third MotoGP race by a lead of 5.266s. The race started with Zarco on pole after a superb qualifying followed by Quartararo. The Avintia rider though had a tough start that dropped him to P6, while Morbidelli used the opportunity to take the lead. Starting second, Quartararo held on to the spot behind his teammate but a good start allowed Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro to take P2 from the points leader on Turn 4 on the opening lap.

Quartararo passed Espargaro to regain P2 at the start of the second lap while Morbidelli was already pulling away from the rest of the field. At the back, KTM riders Pol Espargaro and Brad Binder were climbing up the order to take P3 and P4. Lap 3 saw Binder move ahead of his teammate to take P3, and the 2016 Moto3 champion was now breathing down Quartararo's neck for P2.

ckgcdbrs

Johann Zarco received a long lap penalty after the collision with Pol Espargaro but managed to retain P3, his first podium since Malaysia in 2018

Binder finally found the opportunity to pass the Quartarraro on Lap 9 as the Frenchman started facing grip issues. Turn 11 of the same lap saw Pol Espargaro also pass Quartararo to slot into P3, but the KTM rider ran wide allowing the SRT rider to reclaim the spot. This also allowed Zarco to move up to P4. However, Zarco and Espargaro made contact, which prompted the steward to give the Avintia rider a long lap penalty on Lap 14 after the latter's crash. A decision that has seen a lot of criticism online.

At the front, Binder was now looking at the top spot and began to build pressure on Morbidelli and finally got the chance to take the lead on Lap 13. The rider immediately worked on building the gap over the SRT racer to become the first rookie since Marc Marquez (in 2013) to win a premier-class race. Morbidelli couldn't find the same pace as Binder in the closing stages but safely made it to the chequered flag to claim P2, ahead of Zarco. The rider took P3 while battling rear grip issues and defending a late charge from Suzuki's Alex Rins. Making a strong comeback since his crash in the season-opening weekend, Rins claimed P4, while Valentino Rossi took P5 after starting from P10 on the factory Yamaha. The rider missed on his eagerly-awaited 200th podium at Brno.

Taking P6 was Miguel Oliveira on the Tech3 KTM, ahead of Quartararo, who could not recover from the grip issues early on. LCR Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami took P8 with Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller taking P9. Post the crash, Aleix Espargaro recovered to take P10. It wasn't the best day for the factory Ducati riders with Andrea Dovizioso take P11 after starting 18th on the grid, followed by teammate Danilo Petrucci. Factory Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales also dropped to P14 behind LCR's Cal Crutchlow after starting at P5. Alex Marquez of Repsol Honda took the final point with teammate Stefan Bradl finishing last in a forgettable race for Honda. Tito Rabat on the second Avintia bike and Aprilia's Bradley Smith took P16 and P17 respectively. With respect to DNFs, it was an early end for Joan Mir of Suzuki and Iker Lecuona of Tech3 KTM, apart from Pol Espargaro.

ps3g404

Suzuki's Joan Mir and Tech3's Iker Lecuona made contact crashed on Turn 13, ending the race for the riders

0 Comments

The unprecedented podium at Brno does little to change the rider standings. Quartararo has managed to extend his lead in the championship by 17 points over Vinales, while Morbidelli has moved up to third in the overall standings. Petronas Yamaha SRT leads the team standings in the championship. After three rounds, it looks increasingly difficult for Marc Marquez, and by extension, the HRC team to claim the world title this year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

MotoGP: KTM Rookie Brad Binder Wins Czech GP, Takes First-Ever Win For The Team
MotoGP: KTM Rookie Brad Binder Wins Czech GP, Takes First-Ever Win For The Team
Here's Why Anand Mahindra Is Impressed By This Honda Powered Tesla
Here's Why Anand Mahindra Is Impressed By This Honda Powered Tesla
Total's Indian Joint-Venture To Seek Fuel Retailing License
Total's Indian Joint-Venture To Seek Fuel Retailing License
Renault Adds 17 Dealerships In 4 Months In India
Renault Adds 17 Dealerships In 4 Months In India
Kia Sonet: Segment-First Features The Latest Hyundai Venue Rival Gets
Kia Sonet: Segment-First Features The Latest Hyundai Venue Rival Gets
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
Mitsubishi Motors Says Chairman Masuko Resigned Due To Health Reasons
Mitsubishi Motors Says Chairman Masuko Resigned Due To Health Reasons
F1: Bottas Takes Pole Position In 70th Anniversary GP As Hulkenberg Shocks With P3
F1: Bottas Takes Pole Position In 70th Anniversary GP As Hulkenberg Shocks With P3
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Takes Surprise Pole Position In Czech GP
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Takes Surprise Pole Position In Czech GP
Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities