New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MotoGP: Johann Zarco Takes Surprise Pole Position In Czech GP

Avintia Ducati's Johann Zarco pipped compatriot Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha to set the fastest time of the day at Brno, while Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia secured the best-ever qualifying result for the factory team.

| Published:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
Johann Zarco secured his career's second pole start, having secured his first in 2018 with Tech3

Highlights

  • Zarco pipped Quartararo with a time of 1m55.687s, a gap of 0.303s
  • Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso had his worst qualifying and starts at P18
  • Honda riders Stefan Bradl & Alex Marquez start at the back of the grid

In a shocking turn do events, Avintia Ducati rider Johann Zarco secured a surprise pole position in the Czech Grand Prix at the Brno Circuit. The satellite team rider secured pole, amidst a late crash for Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo, who now starts at P2. Zarco's front row start does come as surprising with the rider been not rather neutral compared to the top performers since the start of the season. Joining Zarco and Quartararo on the front-row will be Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha.

Also Read: MotoGP: Quartararo Wins Andalusia GP As Vinales & Rossi Take Podium

gfsl7qqs

Fabio Quartararo crashed in the closing stages of Q2 while attempting to set the fastest lap

The early qualifying session was led by KTM's Pol Espargaro with a time of 1m55.990s, while current favourite Quartararo put on the best lap of 1m55.998s placing him second in the line-up. The rider attempted to break Espargaro's record in the closing stages of the qualifying session but crashed on the penultimate corner. With the just minutes left, Zarco made a final attempt to lap the track and set the timing screen on fire pulling a lap time of 1m55.687s, his first pole since 2018.

Despite Espargaro's brilliant time, the lap was cancelled for having set it under yellow flags. This promoted Quartararo to P2, 0.303s behind Zarco.  It also promoted Petronas Yamaha rider Franco Morbidelli to P3, ahead of Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia, who was just 0.084s off Quartararo and secured the best-ever qualifying result for the team in the sport.

takb17ps

LCR Honda's Takaaki Nakagami's fastest lap time was cancelled for exceeding track limits

Starting at P5 will be Maverick Vinales on the factory Yamaha, while the Pol Espargaro's next-best time places him at P6, followed by KTM teammate Brad Binder at P7. Danilo Petrucci on the factory Ducati starts at P8 tomorrow, ahead of Suzuki's Joan Mir and Yamaha's Valentino Rossi. The rider starts ahead of Suzuki's Alex Rins, while Cal Crutchlow on the LCR Honda bike is placed at P12. His teammate Takaaki Nakagami though starts 17th tomorrow after his best lap time of 1m56.290s was cancelled for exceeding track limits. The rider would've been seventh in the session.

Also Read: MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Second Surgery For Fractured Arm; Will Miss Czech GP

The Czech GP qualifying was a big disappoint for Andrea Dovizioso on the factory Ducati in his career-worst result. The rider managed to put a lap time of 1m57.034s to take 18th and was only faster than the factory Honda riders Stefan Bradl and Alex Marquez. Bradl fills in for Marc Marquez at Honda this weekend as the six-time world champion recovers from his crash in the opening round.

Filling in the rest of the grid are Miguel Oliviera on the Tech 3 KTM at P13, ahead of Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller. Tito Rabat on the second Avintia bike starts at P15 followed by Tech3 rider Iker Lecuona.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

MotoGP: Johann Zarco Takes Surprise Pole Position In Czech GP
MotoGP: Johann Zarco Takes Surprise Pole Position In Czech GP
Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories
Coronavirus Pandemic: Tata Motors Launches Several Hygiene Accessories
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
Bentley Teases The World's Fastest SUV
Mahindra Seeks Investors For Electric Vehicle Business
Mahindra Seeks Investors For Electric Vehicle Business
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram
Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles To Civil Hospital In Gurugram
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
Coronavirus Pandemic: You Will Be Fined For Driving Without Mask In Delhi
2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To Rs. 1.20 Lakh
2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 Becomes Dearer By Up To Rs. 1.20 Lakh
BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange
BharatBenz Enters Used Truck Market With BharatBenz Exchange
Exclusive: Indian FTR 1200 Rally, FTR 1200 Carbon Launch Details Revealed
Exclusive: Indian FTR 1200 Rally, FTR 1200 Carbon Launch Details Revealed
F1: Racing Point Penalised 400,000 Euros And Lose 15 Points After Renault Protest For Brake Duct Design
F1: Racing Point Penalised 400,000 Euros And Lose 15 Points After Renault Protest For Brake Duct Design
Pre-Registered BS4 Indian FTR 1200 Bikes Still On Sale; Limited Stocks Left
Pre-Registered BS4 Indian FTR 1200 Bikes Still On Sale; Limited Stocks Left
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

Ford EcoSport
Ford EcoSport
₹ 8.04 - 11.67 Lakh *
Skoda Rapid
Skoda Rapid
₹ 7.49 - 11.79 Lakh *
Skoda Superb
Skoda Superb
₹ 29.99 - 32.99 Lakh *
Skoda Karoq
Skoda Karoq
₹ 24.99 Lakh *
Ford Figo
Ford Figo
₹ 5.39 - 7.85 Lakh *
Ford Figo Aspire
Ford Figo Aspire
₹ 5.99 - 8.34 Lakh *
Ford Endeavour
Ford Endeavour
₹ 29.55 - 33.25 Lakh *
Ford Freestyle
Ford Freestyle
₹ 5.89 - 8.19 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Delhi's EV Policy Aims To Electrify 50% Two-Wheeler Fleet Of Delivery Companies By March 2023
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
Here's How Tesla's Cybertruck Saved A Woman's Life
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
2020 KTM 250 Duke: Top 7 Bikes You Can Buy At Similar Price
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities