New Cars and Bikes in India
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Second Surgery For Fractured Arm; Will Miss Brno GP This Weekend

The titanium plate that was screwed to the bones broke due to stress, which prompted the second surgery for Marc Marquez, extending his recovery time further.

Marc Marquez will miss out on the Brno GP this weekend and had to previously skip the Andalusia GP

Highlights

  • The broken titanium plate had to be replaced in Marquez's right arm
  • Marc Marquez returned for Round 2 just 4 days after the crash at Jerez
  • Stefan Bradl will be riding the RC213V along with Alex Marquez at Brno

Honda Marc Marquez will miss out on the upcoming Brno Grand Prix this weekend in Czech Republic. The six-time MotoGP champion underwent a second surgery for his fractured right humerus on Monday, despite the intensive therapy for his recovery. The Honda rider had a violent crash in the closing stages of the Spanish GP season-opener last month which left him with a broken arm after being hit by his bike. The rider underwent surgery in the following days and also made a remarkable return to the Jerez Circuit just four days after the incident for the Andalusian GP. After riding 28 laps during the practice session, he decided to withdraw from the event after feeling weakness in his elbow. As it turns out, the titanium plate inserted in his right arm that was screwed to the bones had broken due to stress, which prompted the second surgery for the rider.

In a statement, Repsol Honda said, "Marc Marquez underwent a second operation today, Monday, August 3, after the titanium plate used to fix his right humerus was found to have suffered damage due to stress accumulation. Dr. Xavier Mir and his team at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus successfully replaced the titanium plate and Marc will now stay in the hospital for 48 hours before being discharged."

Marc Marquez fractured his right humerus after crashing on Lap 22 in the season opener at Jerez

Dr. Xavier Mir who operated on the Marquez added, "Marc Marquez underwent surgery 13 days ago and today he returned to the operating room. The first operation was successful, what was not expected was that the plate was insufficient. An accumulation of stress in the operated area has caused the plate to suffer some damage, so today the titanium plate has been removed and replaced by a new fixation. The rider has not felt pain during this period. He has always followed the medical advice given and the feeling from his body. Unfortunately, an over-stress has caused this issue. Now we have to wait 48 hours to understand the recovery time."

In the absence of Marc Marquez, Honda Racing Corporation has appointed Stefan Bradl to ride the RC213V alongside Alex Marquez for Brno GP. The rider competed in four MotoGP races last year, three of which were with the Repsol Honda team. The rider managed to score points in all four races with the best result of P10.

Stefan Bradl has been roped in to join Alex Marquez for the next round till Marc recovers

0 Comments

With no points from three races, this does put Marc in a tough spot with the seventh premier-class championship win looking increasingly difficult. At present, Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo leads the championship having won the first two rounds so far and has shown incredible pace even over the factory Yamaha riders. Nevertheless, we hope to see Marquez Senior making a full recovery and then join the team for all the action.

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Second Surgery For Fractured Arm; Will Miss Brno GP This Weekend
