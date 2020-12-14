MotoGP: Marc Marquez Released From Hospital After Third Surgery

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez has been released from the hospital following a third surgery on his right arm earlier this month. The rider will be heading home to make a full recovery on a specific antibiotic treatment, the team confirmed. The update comes just days after Honda announced its motorsport plans for 2021 and includes Marquez alongside Pol Espargaro in the premier-class. The rider had to miss the 2020 season almost entirely following his nasty crash in the Spanish Grand Prix season opener.

Después de 10 días en el hospital, ya estamos en casa



After 10 days in the hospital, we arrive at home pic.twitter.com/FUoPkbqxNX — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) December 13, 2020

A statement from Honda Racing Corporation read, "Marc Marquez's progress after the surgery performed on December 3 and the start of antibiotic therapy has been deemed satisfactory by his medical team. Today he has been discharged from the Hospital Ruber Internacional to continue his recovery at home, where he will continue with the specific antibiotic treatment."

Marc Marquez crashed in the final stages of the Spanish GP at Jerez, breaking the humerus bone in his right arm. The rider immediately underwent surgery and even made a comeback to the same circuit for the Andalusian GP a week later. However, he aborted the attempt after the practice session, which weakened the plate in his arm that ultimately broke, requiring him to undergo a second surgery. Recently, Marquez acknowledged that making a comeback that early was hasty of the rider.

Thank you all for the messages of support! Little by little I feel better, but the most important thing in this race is to reach the finish line, and we will achieve it!! #MM93 pic.twitter.com/iwJNGu1VNw — Marc Márquez (@marcmarquez93) December 6, 2020

With more complications, Marquez's recovery turned out to be slower than expected as a result of the infection found in the fracture that prompted the third operation and required a bone grafted from his hip to his arm. According to previous statements, the rider will require at least six months to fully recover from the surgery that does bring a lot of uncertainty at least for the initial rounds of the 2021 season. The rider is confirmed to miss out on the winter test. This does leave room for Andrea Dovizioso, who's currently on a sabbatical to temp for the Marquez next season at Honda. The 2021 MotoGP campaign begins on March 28 in Qatar.

