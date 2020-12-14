New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MotoGP: Marc Marquez Released From Hospital After Third Surgery

Marc Marquez has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home following a specific antibiotic treatment, but it's uncertain if the rider will be able to compete in the initial rounds of the 2021 MotoGP season.

Sameer Contractor By  Sameer Contractor | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Marc Marquez will stay at home to make a full recovery and will miss the winter test expand View Photos
Marc Marquez will stay at home to make a full recovery and will miss the winter test

Highlights

  • Marc Marquez underwent a third surgery for an infection in his fracture
  • Marquez injured his right arm during the 2020 Spanish GP season opener
  • Andrea Dovizioso could temp for Marquez during the initial rounds in 2021

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez has been released from the hospital following a third surgery on his right arm earlier this month. The rider will be heading home to make a full recovery on a specific antibiotic treatment, the team confirmed. The update comes just days after Honda announced its motorsport plans for 2021 and includes Marquez alongside Pol Espargaro in the premier-class. The rider had to miss the 2020 season almost entirely following his nasty crash in the Spanish Grand Prix season opener.

Also Read: MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Third Surgery For Right Arm Injury

A statement from Honda Racing Corporation read, "Marc Marquez's progress after the surgery performed on December 3 and the start of antibiotic therapy has been deemed satisfactory by his medical team. Today he has been discharged from the Hospital Ruber Internacional to continue his recovery at home, where he will continue with the specific antibiotic treatment."

Marc Marquez crashed in the final stages of the Spanish GP at Jerez, breaking the humerus bone in his right arm. The rider immediately underwent surgery and even made a comeback to the same circuit for the Andalusian GP a week later. However, he aborted the attempt after the practice session, which weakened the plate in his arm that ultimately broke, requiring him to undergo a second surgery. Recently, Marquez acknowledged that making a comeback that early was hasty of the rider.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Honda Racing Corporation Announces 2021 Motorsport Plans

With more complications, Marquez's recovery turned out to be slower than expected as a result of the infection found in the fracture that prompted the third operation and required a bone grafted from his hip to his arm. According to previous statements, the rider will require at least six months to fully recover from the surgery that does bring a lot of uncertainty at least for the initial rounds of the 2021 season. The rider is confirmed to miss out on the winter test. This does leave room for Andrea Dovizioso, who's currently on a sabbatical to temp for the Marquez next season at Honda. The 2021 MotoGP campaign begins on March 28 in Qatar.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Released From Hospital After Third Surgery
MotoGP: Marc Marquez Released From Hospital After Third Surgery
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
Honda Racers Wear Airbag Vests During INMRC, A First In Indian Motorsport
Honda Racers Wear Airbag Vests During INMRC, A First In Indian Motorsport
INMRC 2020: Honda Erula Racing Team Dominates Pro-Stock 165 cc Class With 7 Podiums
INMRC 2020: Honda Erula Racing Team Dominates Pro-Stock 165 cc Class With 7 Podiums
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Hyundai Teases The Ioniq 5 EV
Hyundai Teases The Ioniq 5 EV
JKNRC 2020: Ashwin Datta Bags 2 Wins In FLGB4, Amir Sayed Dominates Novice Cup On Sunday
JKNRC 2020: Ashwin Datta Bags 2 Wins In FLGB4, Amir Sayed Dominates Novice Cup On Sunday
Hyundai Launches 'HTWO' Dedicated Fuel Cell System Brand
Hyundai Launches 'HTWO' Dedicated Fuel Cell System Brand
Ferrari's Camilleri Will Be A Hard Act To Follow
Ferrari's Camilleri Will Be A Hard Act To Follow
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021

New Car Models

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities