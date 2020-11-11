New Cars and Bikes in India
MotoGP: Marquez To Return Only In 2021, Bradl Will Continue With Honda For Final Races

With just two races left in the season, Repsol Honda has confirmed that Marc Marquez will not be returning for the final races and instead rehabilitate for 2021, as he recovers from his injury to the right arm.

Marc Marquez crashed in the opening round of the season and has had to sit this one out expand View Photos
Marc Marquez crashed in the opening round of the season and has had to sit this one out

  • Marc Marquez underwent two surgeries after his crash
  • Marc will be concentrating on recovering for the 2021 season
  • Alex Marquez & Stefan Bradl will aim to score points in final races

Marc Marquez will be sitting out of the 2020 season as the rider will take some more time to recover from his injury, team Repsol Honda has confirmed. The 2020 MotoGP season is heading towards the finale with just two rounds left and Honda will continue to field Alex Marquez and Stefan Bradl on the grid. The world champion had a major crash in the opening round at Jerez and also underwent surgery for his right arm. The rider did make a miraculous comeback for the Andalusian GP a week after, but had to abandon his attempt given the extent of his injury which required a second surgery.

Also Read: MotoGP: Quartararo Takes Maiden Win In Spanish GP As Marquez Suffers Nasty Crash

The second surgery was organised in early August to replace the plate in his arm which had broken. Marquez was then confirmed to be out of action for at least two to three months, which suggested the rider would make a comeback towards the end of the championship.

Marc Marquez crashed in the opening round of the season, leaving him with a fractured humerus

In an Instragram post, Marc Marquez said, "Finally this season I will not compete again. After evaluating how the arm is doing together with the Doctors and my team, we have decided that the best option is to return next year. Now it's time to continue with the recovery process. Thanks to everyone for the messages of support. Looking forward to returning in 2021!!"

Finalmente esta temporada no volveré a competir. Tras evaluar cómo está el brazo junto con los Doctores y mi equipo, hemos decidido que la mejor opción es volver el próximo año. Ahora toca seguir con el proceso de recuperación. Gracias a tod@s por los mensajes de apoyo que sigo recibiendo. Con muchas ganas de volver en 2021!! Finally this season I will not compete again. After evaluating how the arm is doing together with the Doctors and my team, we have decided that the best option is to return next year. Now it's time to continue with the recovery process. Thanks to everyone for the messages of support. Looking forward to returning in 2021!!

A statement from Honda read, "As his recovery continues, Marc Marquez and the Repsol Honda Team confirm he will not participate in the remainder of the 2020 MotoGP season and aims to return to racing in 2021. Working through his recovery programme and tracking the progress of his arm, Marc Marquez in conjunction with Honda, his team and multiple expert doctors, has elected to officially delay his return to action until 2021."

Also Read: MotoGP: Marc Marquez Undergoes Second Surgery For Fractured Arm

Stefan Bradl will be looking to complete the season by scoring back-to-back points in the next two rounds

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez and Stefan Bradl have the opportunity to close the season on a high for Honda. Alex secured two podiums this season, which was followed by a crash last weekend while competing in the top ten. However, the rider has had an incredible growth trajectory this season as he made his debut in the premier-class.

Speaking on the final rounds, Alex Marquez said, "Straight back to work for the second last race of the season. The two days of rain last weekend made Sunday a bit unknown, but I think we were able to handle it well before the fall. This gives me some good confidence for the weekend as I think we can work well again. Of course, everyone else will surely make a step so we need to keep working but we can challenge for our goals again. Now is the time to push and end the season in the best way possible."

Also Read: MotoGP: Alex Rins Wins Aragon GP; Alex Marquez Claims Podium For Honda

Alex Marquez secured to podiums this season and will be looking for a top finish in the final races

For teammate Stefan Bradl, the rider will be looking to bring home some points.  The rider will be aiming to make three point-scoring finishes in a row, repeating his run from 2019 when he replaced the injured Jorge Lorenzo.
 
Bradl said, "First of all I want to wish Marc all the best in his continued recovery and thank HRC for giving me this opportunity. We have made a lot of progress since Le Mans and I have felt my level increase with more bike time and working with the Repsol Honda Team. The week of data will help us and the forecast is looking better at the moment. It's going to be a busy end to the year but I am looking forward to it."

