Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles

Elon Musk is notorious for being outspoken. He has taken on the likes of Apple, Bill Gates, and even Waymo. Now he's taken a broad-ranging swipe at the growing trend of consumer electronics companies getting into the space of making electric cars. Replying to a tweet by @utsawtechie, Musk said," prototypes are easy, production is hard," said the world's second wealthiest man.

Notoriously while manufacturing the Model 3, Tesla was repeatedly in production hell and many even wrote off Tesla. Musk had taken a vertically integrated approach of getting manufacturing in-house and developing the supercharger network - the dividends of which are being reaped as the valuation of Tesla skyrockets and the popularity of its cars increases.

Prototypes are easy, production is hard — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 3, 2021

The original tweet eluded the fact Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, LG and Sony all had projects working on autonomous and electric vehicles. After Musk's response, the tweet expectedly went viral having been retweeted more than 2,000 times. Musk's reply was retweeted over 9,000 times. Xiaomi recently announced that it will be making a major investment in the EV space while Chinese major Huawei is trying to pivot towards EVs after facing crippling trade embargoes towards its smartphone and 5G business.

The Sony Vision S concept is one of the more enchanting examples of a tech company prototyping an EV

Since 2015, Apple has been developing an autonomous car and has even hired many key engineers from Tesla. Musk has repeatedly called Apple a graveyard of ex-Tesla employees. Sony in 2020 showed off its Vision-S concept while LG has been big in the battery space and has been rumoured to be a partner for the Apple Car project. While all this has been happening, Tesla's Model 3 has become the world's most popular executive sedan and the Model Y is on its way to even do better.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.