New Bugatti Chiron Profilee Is a Chiron Pur Sport-Based One-Off

Bugatti has revealed a new one-off Chiron, the Chiron Profilee. Set to go up for auction early next year, the profile is a more subdued interpretation of the Pur Sport with notable elements such as the latter’s large rear wing dropped in favour of a cleaner more streamlined design. Bugatti said that it had planned to put the Profilee into limited production like other iterations of the Chiron though the company had already assigned all units of the Chiron’s 500-unit production run by the time the car was ready for production.

Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles, said, “Taking customer wishes to explore a less radical version of the Pur Sport seriously into consideration, we started with the design and development of the Chiron Profilée in Autumn 2020. By the time we saw the pre-series vehicle coming out of production, all Chiron slots limited to just 500 were assigned for. But, we knew that what we had created was too beautiful to be hidden away.”

Most notable changes over the Chiron Pur Sport is the subtler fixed rear wing, one-off exterior colour and wheel design.

In terms of design, the Chiron Profilee gets few differences from the Pur Sport with many of the design elements such as the larger grille and wider air intakes and aero elements carried over. The most notable changes are at the rear with the Pur Sport’s large rear wing replaced by a sleeker fixed wing that the company claims improves downforce over the rear axle at speed as well as helps vent engine heat. The Profilee also gets its own unique set of wheels not seen on any previous Chiron as is the paint finish featuring an Argent Atlantique primary colour and blue-tinted exposed carbon fibre on the lower section.

Bugatti says that the Profilee retains elegence of the standard Chiron while still retaining the characteristics of the Pur Sport.

Inside, the Profilee is the first Chiron to feature a woven leather interior with the material used on the seats, doors and dashboard.

Mechanically, the Chiron Profilee gets all the upgrades from the Pur Sport including the stiffer springs, greater negative rear camber, and shorter gear ratios for improved handling and acceleration over other Chiron models. The quad-turbo W16 engine is also unchanged from the Pur Sport with the unit developing 1479 bhp. Bugatti claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.3 seconds and a 0-200 kmph time of 5.5 seconds.

The Chiron Profilee however has a higher top speed as compared to the Pur Sport at 380 kmph as against the latter’s 350 kmph. The Chiron Profilee will be put up for auction by RM Southeby on February 1, 2023 with part of the auction proceeds set to go to charity.