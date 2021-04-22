carandbike logo
search

New-Generation Nissan X-Trail Unveiled At The Auto Shanghai 2021

The Nissan X-Trail borrows few design elements from the Rogue SUV sold in USA following the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and is underpinned by the same CMF-C platform, the same crossover platform that also spawns the Nissan Qashqai.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The new-gen Nissan X-Trail will be powered by a hybrid powertrain. expand View Photos
The new-gen Nissan X-Trail will be powered by a hybrid powertrain.

Highlights

  • The new Nissan X-Trail will be powered by a hybrid powertrain.
  • It will be underpinned by Nissan's CMF-C platform.
  • It will share design elements with the Rogue SUV.

The fourth-generation Nissan X-Trail has been fully unveiled for the first time at the Auto Shanghai 2021 and though there've been some significant updates, it still easily identifiable as an X-Trail. Then, it has also borrowed some elements from the Rogue sold in USA following the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and is underpinned by the same CMF-C platform, the same crossover platform that also spawns the Nissan Qashqai. But we just can't mistake it for a crossover, courtesy of the proportions and the bold, rugged design.

Also Read: Nissan Receives 50,000 Bookings For The Magnite SUV

18trtjs8

The Nissan X-Trail is based on the CMF-C platform.

The Nissan X-Trail gets an ePower system which is not like conventional hybrid powertrains. Here, the petrol engine is used exclusively to charge the battery pack and the battery, in turn, powers an electric motor connected to the front axle. Now we are still not sure of the engine it will use, but we expect it to source the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder motor from the Qashqai that puts out around 191 bhp, and also the e-Pedal (one pedal operation from the Nissan leaf. Just that in the Nissan X-Trail an identical system will be tuned to put out more power and enhance efficiency along with lowering emission levels.

Also Read: Nissan Ramps Up Production Of The Magnite SUV: Report

0 Comments

Now coming to the underpinnings, it gets new front suspension and a more responsive steering setup to balance its dynamics. Nissan has confirmed that a four-wheel-drive variant will be offered, and will be equipped with different terrain settings for snow, mud and gravel. As much as we would love to have the Nissan X-Trail in our market, for now the Japanese carmaker seems to have its focus on more affordable, compact SUVs and there's no world on the X-Trail coming to our shores.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Nissan Cars

  • Nissan Magnite Tail Light
    Nissan Magnite Tail Light
  • Nissan Magnite Frontview
    Nissan Magnite Frontview
  • Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
    Nissan Magnite Front And Rear View
  • Nissan Terrano Front 3 4th Profile
    Nissan Terrano Front 3 4th Profile
  • Nissan Terrano Front View
    Nissan Terrano Front View
  • Nissan Terrano Front Side Profile
    Nissan Terrano Front Side Profile
  • Front Grill
    Front Grill
  • Orange
    Orange
  • Red
    Red
  • Black
    Black
  • Nissan Sunny Front 3 4th View
    Nissan Sunny Front 3 4th View
  • Nissan Sunny Front 3 Th Profile
    Nissan Sunny Front 3 Th Profile
  • Nissan Sunny Bird S Eye View
    Nissan Sunny Bird S Eye View
  • Nissan Evalia Front 3 4th View
    Nissan Evalia Front 3 4th View
  • Nissan Evalia Front Profile 3 4th View
    Nissan Evalia Front Profile 3 4th View
  • Nissan Evalia Front View
    Nissan Evalia Front View
  • Nissan Gt R Front Profile
    Nissan Gt R Front Profile
  • Nissan Gt R Front View
    Nissan Gt R Front View
  • Nissan Gt R Rear Profile
    Nissan Gt R Rear Profile
  • Nissan Micra Active Front Profile Running Shot
    Nissan Micra Active Front Profile Running Shot
  • Nissan Micra Active Icc Wt20 Special Edition
    Nissan Micra Active Icc Wt20 Special Edition
  • Nissan Micra Active Front 3 4th Angle View
    Nissan Micra Active Front 3 4th Angle View
x
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Jawa To Honour Railways Hero Mayur Shelke With A New Motorcycle
Ola Electric Announces Hypercharger Network; Will Be World's Largest, Densest EV Charging Network
Ola Electric Announces Hypercharger Network; Will Be World's Largest, Densest EV Charging Network
Tokyo Motor Show Cancelled As Japan Faces Another State Of Emergency
Tokyo Motor Show Cancelled As Japan Faces Another State Of Emergency
Used Car Loan: 7 Things You Need To Know
Used Car Loan: 7 Things You Need To Know
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities