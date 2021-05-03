carandbike logo
search

New-Generation Skoda Fabia Global Debut Date Revealed

Skoda Auto will unveil the fourth-generation Fabia on May 4, 2021. The fourth-gen Fabia comes 22 years after the model made its first appearance.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Skoda Auto will reveal the new-gen Fabia on May 4, 2021 expand View Photos
Skoda Auto will reveal the new-gen Fabia on May 4, 2021

Highlights

  • New-generation Skoda Fabia will be launched on May 4, 2021
  • The fourth-generation model is based on VW's MQB-A0 platform
  • No clarity on whether Skoda will bring the new Fabia to India or not

Skoda Auto will take the wraps off the new-generation Fabia on May 4, 2021. This will be the fourth-generation Fabia to go on sale, after the first-generation model made its global debut 22 years ago. The new Fabia is based on Volkswagen's modular transverse toolkit MQB A0 platform, which underpins quite a few models from brands under the VW umbrella. The sketches of the exterior and interior of the car reveal few design details about the car, hinting at a sharper design and bolder stance. The fourth generation Fabia will be 111 mm longer and 48 mm wider than its predecessor. While Skoda promises a spacious cabin for passengers, it also says that an extra 50 litres of boot space is on offer.

Also Read: New-Gen Skoda Fabia Interior Sketches Revealed

mkofr7uo

(The interior of the new-gen Skoda Fabia seems to have borrowed design elements from the Kushaq)

Sketches of the interior show a symmetrically designed instrument panel with its central, free-standing display and a coloured horizontal decorative trim accentuates the width of the interior, and the character line beneath the display mirrors the Skoda grille. Large round air outlets on the right and left create new accents, as do the coloured elements in the centre console and door handles along with the newly designed chrome door openers. One of the design sketches also reveals prominent Fabia lettering on the side of the instrument panel.

Also Read: Skoda Fabia Exterior Sketches Revealed

r02bo8b

(The sketches of the new Fabia reveal a sharper look and a bolder stance)

0 Comments

Expect the new-gen Fabia to get updated in-car connectivity systems along with various high-tech driver assistance systems as well. The car gets features like a USB socket on the rear-view mirror, removable sun-shade for the panoramic sunroof and removable cup holders. In terms of safety, the model gets up to 9 airbags, ISOFIX mounts and other features as well. In terms of engine and transmission options on the model, we believe that the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol TSI engines along with 5-speed, 6-speed and DSG transmission options.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Skoda Cars

  • Skoda Octavia Rs Front View
    Skoda Octavia Rs Front View
  • Skoda Rs
    Skoda Rs
  • Skoda Octavia Front Side
    Skoda Octavia Front Side
  • Skoda Kodiaq
    Skoda Kodiaq
  • Skoda Kodiaq Front Side Profile
    Skoda Kodiaq Front Side Profile
  • Skoda Kodiaq Rear Side
    Skoda Kodiaq Rear Side
  • Skoda Rapid Airbags
    Skoda Rapid Airbags
  • Skoda Rapid Front View
    Skoda Rapid Front View
  • Skoda Rapid Tsi Engine
    Skoda Rapid Tsi Engine
  • Skoda Superb Side Profile
    Skoda Superb Side Profile
  • Skoda Superb Front Profile
    Skoda Superb Front Profile
  • Skoda Superb Electric Boot Lid With Virtual Pedal
    Skoda Superb Electric Boot Lid With Virtual Pedal
  • Skoda Yeti Front Profile
    Skoda Yeti Front Profile
  • Skoda Yeti Side Veiw
    Skoda Yeti Side Veiw
  • Skoda Yeti Side Profile
    Skoda Yeti Side Profile
  • Skoda Karoq Blue
    Skoda Karoq Blue
  • Skoda Karoq Rear Look
    Skoda Karoq Rear Look
  • Skoda Karoq Sunroof
    Skoda Karoq Sunroof
x
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Trolls Tech Companies Trying To Make Electric Vehicles
Safest Cars To Buy In India Below Rs. 10 Lakh
Safest Cars To Buy In India Below Rs. 10 Lakh
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Top 5 Tata Cars Designed By Pratap Bose
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities