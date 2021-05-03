New-Generation Skoda Fabia Global Debut Date Revealed

Skoda Auto will take the wraps off the new-generation Fabia on May 4, 2021. This will be the fourth-generation Fabia to go on sale, after the first-generation model made its global debut 22 years ago. The new Fabia is based on Volkswagen's modular transverse toolkit MQB A0 platform, which underpins quite a few models from brands under the VW umbrella. The sketches of the exterior and interior of the car reveal few design details about the car, hinting at a sharper design and bolder stance. The fourth generation Fabia will be 111 mm longer and 48 mm wider than its predecessor. While Skoda promises a spacious cabin for passengers, it also says that an extra 50 litres of boot space is on offer.

Also Read: New-Gen Skoda Fabia Interior Sketches Revealed

(The interior of the new-gen Skoda Fabia seems to have borrowed design elements from the Kushaq)

Sketches of the interior show a symmetrically designed instrument panel with its central, free-standing display and a coloured horizontal decorative trim accentuates the width of the interior, and the character line beneath the display mirrors the Skoda grille. Large round air outlets on the right and left create new accents, as do the coloured elements in the centre console and door handles along with the newly designed chrome door openers. One of the design sketches also reveals prominent Fabia lettering on the side of the instrument panel.

Also Read: Skoda Fabia Exterior Sketches Revealed

(The sketches of the new Fabia reveal a sharper look and a bolder stance)

Expect the new-gen Fabia to get updated in-car connectivity systems along with various high-tech driver assistance systems as well. The car gets features like a USB socket on the rear-view mirror, removable sun-shade for the panoramic sunroof and removable cup holders. In terms of safety, the model gets up to 9 airbags, ISOFIX mounts and other features as well. In terms of engine and transmission options on the model, we believe that the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre petrol TSI engines along with 5-speed, 6-speed and DSG transmission options.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.