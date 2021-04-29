New-Gen Skoda Fabia Cabin Revealed In Sketch

Skoda is certainly taking its own time to reveal the new-generation Fabia. We earlier saw a camouflaged version, then the exterior sketch and now it has treated us with a sketch of the cabin. The fourth generation of the Fabia sees a big refinement in this space because the company promises spacious interiors and fresh colours too. Based on the Volkswagen Group's Modular Transverse Toolkit MQB-A0 platform, the Fabia will comme packed to the gills with technologies from higher vehicle classes.

The exterior sketch showcases the aggressive looking front grille and the sleek headlights

The Czech car manufacturer is systematically refining the interior concept already implemented in the current Octavia. The symmetrically designed instrument panel with its central, free-standing display and a coloured horizontal decorative trim accentuates the width of the interior, and the character line beneath the display mirrors the Skoda grille. Large round air outlets on the right and left create new accents, as do the coloured elements in the centre console and door handles along with the newly designed chrome door openers. One of the design sketches also reveals prominent Fabia lettering on the side of the instrument panel.

One of the design sketches also reveals prominent Fabia lettering on the side of the instrument panel.

The large, free-standing display dominates the aesthetic of the new Fabia's interior. The touch screen enables the modern infotainment systems as well as many other vehicle functions to be controlled with ease. The design sketch also shows the customisable Virtual Cockpit, which is a key feature of larger Skoda models and is now making its debut as an option for the Fabia. The world premiere of the fourth Fabia generation is set for the beginning of May.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.