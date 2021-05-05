New-Generation Skoda Fabia Unveiled

The new-generation Skoda Fabia has been finally unveiled and it's spawned by the MQB A0 platform. Now the MQB A0 platform is quite important to our market as it is going to underpin quite a few locally manufactured models starting with the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. Then the Fabia nameplate too isn't alien to our market and resurrecting the brand at a time when the German marquee is planning to scale up with the MQB A0 platform increases the prospects of it being under consideration for our market.

The 2021 Skoda Fabia is bigger than its predecessor.

Now coming back to the new Fabia, it is a huge step-up from its predecessor on all fronts. At 4108 mm in length, it is 111 mm longer than before, while the wheelbase has gone up by 94 mm at 2564 mm. Its cargo space too has gone up by 50 litres at 380 litres and that can be further expanded to 1190 litres. The all-new body is also far sleeker than before, with the drag coefficient dropping from 0.32 to a segment-leading 0.28, in-turn improving fuel efficiency and agility. The new Skoda Fabia rides on 18-inch wheels and range-topping variants will be offered with a contrasting Black Magic or Graphite Grey color for the roof, side mirror caps, and the front grille frame. Then it gets full LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof and grille-mounted radar for the safety and assistance systems, plus sensors for Park Assist that works at up to 40 kmph and controls the steering. Enough elements to make it quite a modern hatch.

The new Skoda Fabia gets an completely revamped cabin.

Moving to the inside of the Fabia, the cabin has been completely revamped and you see cool elements like the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The long feature list also includes dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, heated windshield, LED ambient lighting, and central air vents for the rear seats.

The new Skoda Fabia also gets a panoramic sunroof.

Now there's a wide range of engine options on the Fabia, so let's go one by one. First up, it's the naturally aspirated 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine putting out around 78 bhp and 93 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard and it clocks triple-digit 15.5 seconds before clocking a top-speed of 172 kmph. The same motor is then converted to a TSI turbocharged motor and the power output goes up to 93 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, but is still mated to the five-speed manual transmission.

The 2021 Skoda Fabia looks sharper than the outgoing model.

Now this one clocks triple digit speeds in 10.6 seconds, but when the power output is upped to 108 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque it does the same sprint in 9.7 seconds when mated to a manual transmission and in 9.5 seconds when the automatic gearbox does its duty, further ticking a top-speed of 205 kmph. The bigger 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI motor is also on the cards for some foreign markets along with a mild hybrid setup.

