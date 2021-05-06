2021 Skoda Fabia: All You Need To Know

The new-generation Skoda Fabia has been unveiled and it is underpinned by the MQB A0 platform. Now the Czech carmaker is also bringing an Indian derivative of the platform - the MQB A0 IN to our market and so we expect Skoda to consider getting back the Fabia nameplate to India. The new-generation Fabia is a leap over the outgoing model not only in terms of looks, but also on the inside and in the powertrain department. Here's all you need to know about the 2021 Skoda Fabia.

Also Read: New-Generation Skoda Fabia Unveiled

At 4,108 mm in length, the new Skoda Fabia is 111 mm longer than before, while the wheelbase has gone up by 94 mm at 2,564 mm.

Its cargo space too has gone up by 50 litres at 380 litres and that can be further expanded to 1,190 litres.

The 2021 Skoda Fabia is bigger than its predecessor.

The all-new body is also far sleeker than before, with the drag co-efficient dropping from 0.32 to a segment-leading 0.28, in-turn improving fuel efficiency and agility.

The new Skoda Fabia rides on 18-inch wheels and range-topping variants will be offered with a contrasting Black Magic or Graphite Grey colour for the roof, side mirror caps, and the front grille frame.

The 2021 Skoda Fabia looks quite modern than the outgoing model.

It gets full LED headlights, a panoramic glass roof and grille-mounted radar for the safety and assistance systems, plus sensors for Park Assist that work at up to 40 kmph and controls the steering.

Moving to the cabin of the Fabia, it has been completely revamped and you see cool elements like the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The new Skoda Fabia gets an completely revamped cabin.

The long list of features also includes dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, heated windshield, LED ambient lighting, and central air vents for the rear seats.

Now there's a wide range of engine options on the Fabia. First up, it's the naturally aspirated 1.0-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine putting out around 78 bhp and 93 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission as standard and it clocks triple-digit 15.5 seconds before clocking a top-speed of 172 kmph.

The same motor is then converted to a TSI turbocharged motor and the power output goes up to 93 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, but is still mated to the five-speed manual transmission.

Now the Fabia with this engine clocks triple digit speeds in 10.6 seconds, but when the power output increases to 108 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque it does the same sprint in 9.7 seconds when mated to a manual transmission and in 9.5 seconds when the automatic gearbox does its duty, further ticking a top-speed of 205 kmph.

The bigger 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI motor is also on the cards for some foreign markets along with a mild hybrid setup.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.