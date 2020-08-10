New Cars and Bikes in India
search

New Husqvarna Svartpilen Motorcycle Spied Testing In India

The launch of Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 was marred to an extent by the coronavirus crisis even though Bajaj has seen decent demand for the motorcycles. A new Husqvarna Svartpilen was spied testing in Pune recently and we suspect it is the 200.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 is based on the KTM 200 Duke

Highlights

  • A new Husqvarna Svartpilen has been spied testing in Pune
  • It could be the Svartpilen 200, based on the KTM 200 Duke
  • Expected launch could be towards the end of 2020

A new Husqvarna Svartpilen motorcycle has been spied testing in Pune. Looking at the spy shots, we suspect it is the Svartpilen 200, based on the KTM 200 Duke. It gets the same styling bits as the Svartpilen 250 such as the flat, wide handlebar, dual-sport tyres wrapped on alloy wheels. While the Husqvarna 250 twins straddle the middle ground, introducing the 200 could help the company tap into a wider base, with a more affordable model. Husqvarna could also be testing the Svartpilen 401, based on the KTM 390 Duke.

Also Read: KTM, Husqvarna Bikes Get Free Extended Warranty And RSA

Husqvarna

Husqvarna Bikes

Vitpilen 250

Svartpilen 250

r2q5aamc

(The spyshot confirms it is a Svartpilen. It is difficult to ascertain the displacement of the test mule)

The Svartpilen is Swedish for black arrow. It is basically a modern day neo-retro scrambler with a slightly upright stance and tyres that can handle the tarmac and mild off-road trails too. We expect the Svartpilen seen here on test, to have similar styling and capabilities. Expect the test mule to share the body panels and other bits with the Svartpilen 250. It should be noted that internationally, the Husqvarna 401 twins do not get alloy wheels but there is a possibility of them being offered in India thanks to economies of scale. That is of course, if the test mule seen here is a 401 and not a 200. As far as engine specifications is concerned, the test mule, probably the Svartpilen 200, will get the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine on the 200 Duke. It pumps out maximum power of 24.7 bhp at 10,000 rpm, and peak torque of 19.3 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

Also Read: Husqvarna 250 Twins Get A Price Hike

t55jc3o

(The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 gets a Scrambler inspired design language and is on sale in India for a price of ₹ 1.8 lakh)

Now, the Husqvarna 250 Twins are priced at about ₹ 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and if the Husqvarna 200 should be launched in India, we expect it be priced at about ₹ 1.5 lakh or so, making it more accessible to an enthusiast. But so far, there is no word from Bajaj on when they plan to launch new Husqvarna models, be it the 200 or the 401.

0 Comments

Spyshot courtesy: 91Wheels

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 with Immediate Rivals

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna
Vitpilen 250

Latest News

Offers On BS6 Cars: Renault India Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Kwid & Triber In August
Offers On BS6 Cars: Renault India Announces Discounts Of Upto Rs. 70,000 On The Duster, Kwid & Triber In August
One-Off BMW R 18 Dragster Unveiled
One-Off BMW R 18 Dragster Unveiled
Hyundai Motor Announces Ioniq Brand Dedicated to EVs; To Launch 3 New Models
Hyundai Motor Announces Ioniq Brand Dedicated to EVs; To Launch 3 New Models
New Husqvarna Svartpilen Motorcycle Spied Testing In India
New Husqvarna Svartpilen Motorcycle Spied Testing In India
BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Prices Reduced By Up To Rs. 77,000
BS6 Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod Prices Reduced By Up To Rs. 77,000
Fuelled By Volvo, China's Geely Seeks Launchpad To Enter Auto Giant Orbit
Fuelled By Volvo, China's Geely Seeks Launchpad To Enter Auto Giant Orbit
BS6 TVS Radeon Receives A Price Hike Of Rs. 200
BS6 TVS Radeon Receives A Price Hike Of Rs. 200
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
F1: Verstappen Wins The 70th Anniversary GP, Hamilton Beats Bottas For P2
F1: Verstappen Wins The 70th Anniversary GP, Hamilton Beats Bottas For P2
MotoGP: KTM Rookie Brad Binder Wins Czech GP, Takes First-Ever Win For The Team
MotoGP: KTM Rookie Brad Binder Wins Czech GP, Takes First-Ever Win For The Team
Here's Why Anand Mahindra Is Impressed By This Honda Powered Tesla
Here's Why Anand Mahindra Is Impressed By This Honda Powered Tesla
Total's Indian Joint-Venture To Seek Fuel Retailing License
Total's Indian Joint-Venture To Seek Fuel Retailing License
Renault Adds 17 Dealerships In 4 Months In India
Renault Adds 17 Dealerships In 4 Months In India
Kia Sonet: Segment-First Features The Latest Hyundai Venue Rival Gets
Kia Sonet: Segment-First Features The Latest Hyundai Venue Rival Gets
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained
2020 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol: Variants Explained

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Perak

JAWA Perak

₹ 1.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA 300

JAWA 300

₹ 1.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Husqvarna Bikes

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
₹ 1.8 Lakh *
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
Husqvarna Svartpilen 250
₹ 1.8 Lakh *
Jawa Perak 2
x
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
New Generation Mahindra Thar Spy Images Reveal Exterior & Interior Details Ahead Of India Debut
Here's Why Anand Mahindra Is Impressed By This Honda Powered Tesla
Here's Why Anand Mahindra Is Impressed By This Honda Powered Tesla
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
Mandira Bedi Gifts Herself A Tata Nexon EV
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
2020 Tata Gravitas 7-Seater SUV Spotted Again In India
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities