New Husqvarna Svartpilen Motorcycle Spied Testing In India

A new Husqvarna Svartpilen motorcycle has been spied testing in Pune. Looking at the spy shots, we suspect it is the Svartpilen 200, based on the KTM 200 Duke. It gets the same styling bits as the Svartpilen 250 such as the flat, wide handlebar, dual-sport tyres wrapped on alloy wheels. While the Husqvarna 250 twins straddle the middle ground, introducing the 200 could help the company tap into a wider base, with a more affordable model. Husqvarna could also be testing the Svartpilen 401, based on the KTM 390 Duke.

(The spyshot confirms it is a Svartpilen. It is difficult to ascertain the displacement of the test mule)

The Svartpilen is Swedish for black arrow. It is basically a modern day neo-retro scrambler with a slightly upright stance and tyres that can handle the tarmac and mild off-road trails too. We expect the Svartpilen seen here on test, to have similar styling and capabilities. Expect the test mule to share the body panels and other bits with the Svartpilen 250. It should be noted that internationally, the Husqvarna 401 twins do not get alloy wheels but there is a possibility of them being offered in India thanks to economies of scale. That is of course, if the test mule seen here is a 401 and not a 200. As far as engine specifications is concerned, the test mule, probably the Svartpilen 200, will get the same 199.5 cc single-cylinder, four-valve, DOHC, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine on the 200 Duke. It pumps out maximum power of 24.7 bhp at 10,000 rpm, and peak torque of 19.3 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

(The Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 gets a Scrambler inspired design language and is on sale in India for a price of ₹ 1.8 lakh)

Now, the Husqvarna 250 Twins are priced at about ₹ 1.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and if the Husqvarna 200 should be launched in India, we expect it be priced at about ₹ 1.5 lakh or so, making it more accessible to an enthusiast. But so far, there is no word from Bajaj on when they plan to launch new Husqvarna models, be it the 200 or the 401.

