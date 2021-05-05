Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 Production Begins At Bajaj's Chakan Plant In Pune

It was in February 2021 that the Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 made its global debut. The entry-level Husqvarna motorcycle is primarily meant for the European markets but may very well be launched in India as well. Bajaj has begun manufacturing the Svartpilen 125 at its plant in Chakan, Pune along with the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 and the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 as well. So far, the European Husqvarna website lists just the Svartpilen 125 and not the Vitpilen, which may be introduced later in to the line-up.

(The Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 will be based on the KTM 125 Duke, but expected to be more affordable than the KTM)

The Husqvarna Svartpilen125 shares its engine and chassis with the KTM 125 Duke, so it will get the same 125 cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine which makes 14.3 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 12 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. Unlike the KTM though, the Svartpilen 125 gets a side-mounted exhaust. Brakes are ByBre, Brembo's Indian brand, with a 320 mm front disc gripped by a four-piston caliper. And up front are 43 mm WP Apex forks, and a preload adjustable WP Apex rear shock, both with 142 mm travel.

(Unlike the Svartpilen 250, the 125 gets wire-spoke wheels)

In terms of design, and dimensions, the Svartpilen 125 looks very similar to the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 sold in India. The difference being that the Svartpilen 125 gets wire-spoke wheels, unlike the alloy wheels of the Svartpilen 250. Both motorcycles of course, get dual-sport tyres. Now, the Husqvarna 250s are almost ₹ 20,000 cheaper than the KTM 250 Duke, we expect a similar pricing strategy, with the Svartpilen 125 priced lesser than the KTM 125 Duke, which is seen significant success in India.

