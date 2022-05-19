New Jeep Meridian 3-Row SUV India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The long-awaited Jeep Meridian three-row SUV is finally going on sale in India today, and we'll be bringing you all the highlights from the event here. The new Meridian is based on the same platform as the Jeep Compass and is essentially the extended version of the mid-size SUV. We have already driven the SUV and told you all about it in our review, which you can find on the car&bike website. The SUV is priced from Rs, 29.90 lakh to Rs. 36.95 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Deliveries for the new Meridian will begin from June 2022.

Jeep India has already received over 1200 bookings for the SUV, which will be available in two variants - Limited and Limited Option but will be a diesel-only SUV. Powering the SUV is the same 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel engine that is offered with the Compass. In fact, the motor develops the same 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed manual and 9-speed torque converter automatic unit.

Visually, the Jeep Meridian certainly looks like the bigger and a more matured sibling of the Compass, with styling cues similar to the company's flagship SUV, the Grand Cherokee. You get LED lights, sporty alloy wheels, a dual-tone exterior paint job, and a lot of chrome elements.

