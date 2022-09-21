  • Home
New Maserati GranTurismo Showcased Ahead Of Official Unveil

The new generation of the GranTurismo will be powered by the company’s new Nettuno V6 engine with an EV also under development.
Maserati has released first images of the new GranTurismo revealing the grand tourer’s exterior design ahead of its official unveiling in the coming months. The carmaker has been testing the new GranTurismo on global roads for a while now with the model confirmed to be getting both conventional and all-electric derivatives.

In terms of the design, Maserati has kept with the original GranTurismo’s GT-car looks with an extended bonnet and short rear deck. The design, on the whole, is an evolution over the outgoing model with the new GranTurismo carrying over many of its predecessor’s design traits such as the flowing bodylines and the bulging fenders – the front fenders sit higher than the bonnet. The nose features a prominent Maserati Trident logo with the bumper lower-down featuring prominent vents and a splitter element. The triple vent design of the front fenders too is carried over.The bonnet features notable vents at its base likely in a bid to improve airflow and aerodynamics.

The roofline at the rear flows down into the boot lid ending in an upward curved section similar to a faux ducktail. The triangular tail-light design is carried over – albeit much slimmer – while a splitter-like element and quad exhaust round out the design.

The car revealed featured a special livery celebrating 75 years since the company first debuted a Gran Turismo – the A6 1500 or the 1500 Gran Turismo.

Maserati has confirmed that the Gran Turismo will be powered by its new Nettuno V6 petrol engine that first debuted on the new MC20 supercar. The unit develops 621 bhp and 730 Nm in the supercar though it remains to be seen how Maserati tunes it for the new GranTurismo. Maserati has also confirmed that the petrol GranTurismo will be available in Modena and Trofeo variants with an all-electric GranTurismo Folgore also being developed simultaneously.

