New Mercedes-Benz C-Class Debuts In India Ahead Of May 10 Launch

Mercedes has unveiled the new C-Class in India ahead of its launch on May 10, 2022. Now in its fifth generation, the new C-Class debuted early last year growing in size over its predecessor and packing in even more tech. Bookings for the new C-Class are already underway with Mercedes recently commencing local assembly of the model at its plant at Chakan outside Pune.

The C-Class continues with Mercedes' family design language now seen on the new S-Class and the facelifted E-Class before it. The cabin design too is heavily inspired by the new S with the portrait style central touchscreen, high set central air-con vents and the free-standing digital instrument cluster. The new C-Class sits on a 25 mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor with Mercedes saying it has freed up 21mm of additional space with the cabin. The C-Class will be available with three interior colour options – Macchiato beige, Sienna Brown and Black paired with either open-pore wood trim with aluminium inserts or a metal weave trim depending on the variant.

C-Class cabin inspired by the larger S-class. 11.9-inch touchscreen runs latest MBUX.

However, it's the tech that will catch buyers' eyes. The C-Class gets a 11.9-inch central touchscreen running Mercedes's latest MBUX system replete with connected tech and voice assistant. As on the S-Class, the unit offers a degree of customisability. The system even comes with a biometric scanner with users able to save their individual profiles on board with a simple fingerprint scan. This ranges from personalised access to data to setting up a personalised listening experience from the car's speakers on the C 300d. The C 300d also gets Mercedes Digital Lights headlamps also featured in the new S-Class.

Other comfort and convenience features include dual-zone climate control, rear centre armrest, powered front seats, power adjust steering, a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger at the front.

Mercedes claims rear seat space has improved over the outgoing model.

Moving to the engines, while the C 200 in the last generation used a 2.0-litre petrol engine, the new C-class now gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol unit developing a strong 201 bhp between 5800-6100 rpm and 300 Nm of peak torque between 1800-4000 rpm. The diesel is a familiar 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit in two states of tune. In the C 220d it develops 197 bhp at 3600 rpm and 440 Nm of torque between 1800-2800rpm while in the C 300d it develops a stronger 261 bhp at 4200 rpm and 550 Nm at 1800-2200 rpm. Additionally, all three engines come equipped with mild hybrid technology and feature an integrated started generator that offers an additional 20 bhp and 200 Nm under hard acceleration.

A 9-speed automatic gearbox is standard across the range. Mercedes claims that the C 200 and C 220d have identical 0-100 kmph times of 7.3 seconds with the C 300d quicker at a claimed 5.7 seconds.

C 300d the most powerful variant for India for now with 261 bhp and 550 Nm

Mercedes says that the C-Class will be available in six exterior colours - Salatine Grey, Mojave Silver, High-tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue and Obsidian Black. The C 200 and C 200d will be available in all six shades while the C 300d will be limited to the last three.

The new C-Class will go up against rivals like the Volvo S60, Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series.