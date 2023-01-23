New Mercedes EQA Sedan Spotted Testing In Scandanavia

A test mule of Mercedes EQA sedan has been spotted in a snowy Scandanavian road test track during what looks like a Thermal testing session. Even though the car was well camouflaged and gives little insight into the its design, certain features have been interpreted. The car has the profile of an entry-level sedan and is expected to be based on the A-class sedan. It appears to have the same headlight design as the EQA along with the same faux grille. This will undoubtedly be good news for people who have been waiting for an entry-level electric Mercedes sedan.

The car appears to have the same headlight design and faux grille as the EQA

Mercedes appears to have welcomed the electric revolution with both arms. Its cars with the EQ branding have been lauded for their design and dynamics. But, it was recently announced that the EQ nameplate will be discontinued in the near future with Mercedes moving toward a fully electric future. Hence, there is a chance that the new model will have a different name. The car is expected to launch in the later months of 2024 and is likely to be built on the new Electric Vehicle architecture which is christened the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA). Mercedes is expected to use the same architecture in its future electric line-up.

The car is said to be partly based on the EQXX concept

These will likely be manufactured in plants located at Rastatt (Germany) and Kecskemet (Hungary). The car’s design is said to be partly based on the Vision EQXX concept which is said to improve efficiency and aerodynamics. It will also get a newly developed infotainment system called MB OS, currently under development.

The new car is said to be a step towards Mercedes-Benz’s fully electric line-up which it aims to fulfil by 2030. The ICE version of the A-Class Limousine is expected to be discontinued by 2025 and this aims to be its spiritual successor. With automotive technology changing at an astronomical rate, it will be interesting to see what the three-pointed star has in store for us.

