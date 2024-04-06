Login
New Range Rover Sport Gets A Blacked-Out Stealth Pack

The Stealth Pack brings cosmetic blacked-out changes to the luxury SUV’s exterior and interior and commands a premium of £11,235 (Rs 11.82 lakh) as an optional package in the UK, over the standard model.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 6, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The exterior of the car is finished in Carpathian Grey metallic paint.
  • The body is protected by a satin wrap for protection from scratches or damage.
  • The Stealth Pack is currently available for the Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE grade.

In response to the growing market for sleek, dark-themed SUVs, Land Rover has introduced the latest addition to its lineup: the Stealth Pack. This new option, available exclusively for the Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE grade, offers a stealthy blacked-out treatment on the exterior and interior of the SUV. 

 

The exterior of the car is finished in Carpathian Grey metallic paint.

 

The Stealth Pack focuses on minimising colour contrasts, with the body predominantly draped in Carpathian Grey metallic paint, further protected by a satin wrap – a first for the Range Rover Sport range. Land Rover states that this protective film enhances the vehicle's paint scheme and provides practical benefits, allowing for easy removal and replacement in case of scratches or damage.

 

Complementing the dark exterior, key elements such as the lower front and rear bumper trim, roof, hood vents, badging, and side sills are finished in Narvik Black gloss. The SUV is further highlighted by a set of 23-inch wheels in gloss black, matched with similar brake callipers.

 

Also Read: 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover

 

The Stealth Pack is currently available for the Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE grade, globally. 

 

Inside the cabin, the dark theme continues, offering buyers the choice between black Ebony Windsor Leather or white Light Cloud Windsor Leather upholstery, both of which can be paired with natural black veneers. In addition to the cosmetics, the Stealth Pack incorporates tech upgrades such as cabin air purification and keyless entry that lock and unlock the car depending on the proximity of the key. 

 

Currently available for the Range Rover Sport Dynamic SE grade, the Stealth Pack will extend to the plug-in electric hybrid P460e and P550e variants for global markets in 2024. The Dynamic SE trim is equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-litre inline-six engine and a 48-volt hybrid system, producing 390 bhp. Power is sent to all four wheels and comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

 

Also Read: Land Rover Has A Waiting List Of 16,000 Buyers Already For Range Rover Electric SUV

 

It is available as an optional package and commands a premium over the standard Range Rover Sport model. 

 

Blacked-out derivatives of cars command a premium over their standard counterparts, and there is no exception for the Range Rover Sport Stealth Pack as well. That said, the Stealth Pack comes at an additional cost of £11,235 (Rs 11.82 lakh) as an optional package in the UK. However, it is uncertain whether Land Rover will bring this cosmetic pack to the Indian-spec Range Rover Sport. Expect a premium from the outgoing model upon its launch in India. 


 

