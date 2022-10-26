New Volvo EX90 Teaser Reveals Minimalist Cabin Design With Two Screens

Volvo will be unveiling its new flagship offering -- EX90 -- on November 9, 2022, and leading up to its big reveal, the company has been teasing the electric SUV with smaller details. This time, the automaker has released images of the EX90's cabin, particularly the different technologies it will come equipped with. However, the big takeaway is the minimalist design opted for by Volvo that showcases the bulk of controls packed into the two screens on the dashboard.

Also Read: New Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Teaser Gives Us A Glimpse Of Its Sustainable Interior

The simplified information aims to minimise distractions for the driver

The Volvo EX90 will feature a small screen in front of the driver. The digital instrument console will show all the relevant information including speed, range, and directions, available at a single glance. Meanwhile, a larger vertically-stacked infotainment screen gives you access to all other features including navigation, media, phone, and other vehicle controls. Volvo says the screen is contextual and changes when you're parked, driving or on a phone call.

The Swedish auto giant also says that the new screen will be vital to building trust between the driver and the vehicle. The new screens promise to make "your life easier and safer" with fewer distractions or confusion when behind the wheel. The simplified information available on the screen will help the driver with what needs to be done.

The Volvo EX90's larger infotainment screen will provide access to all of the vehicle's controls

Recently, Volvo announced that the new EX90 will be using sustainable materials in the cabin including 50 kg of bio-based materials and recycled plastics. The automaker also plans to pack radar into the cabin to detect sleeping children and pets, if left inside. There will also be an array of sensors, cameras, radars and more to understand the driver's behaviour and ensure they are paying attention and driving safely.

Also Read: Volvo EX90 Recharge All-Electric SUV To Be Revealed In November

More details on the new Volvo EX90 will be revealed next month. The model is expected to be similar to the XC90 in terms of proportions and even styling but will pack an electric motor and battery, along with a host of new features and driver-aids.