New Volvo EX90 Electric SUV Teaser Gives Us A Glimpse Of Its Sustainable Interior

Volvo Cars is all set to unveil its upcoming all-electric flagship SUV, the EX90, on November 9, 2022. Now, ahead of its official debut, the company has released a new teaser, giving us a glimpse of the electric vehicle’s new interior. Now, the teaser images simply reveal a portion of the car’s dashboard, air vents, and seat material. However, Volvo says that with this new EV, it wants to take sustainability to the next level and the key qualities that its designers focused on were simplicity, well-being and natural sources.

Speaking about the materials used to design the interior, Cecilia Stark, Senior Design Manager at Volvo Cars said, “We’ve chosen materials based on our values. These choices leave behind old-fashioned automotive luxury and express our Scandinavian foundations. With the Volvo EX90, we take customer well-being as a design starting point.”

The production version of the Volvo EX90 electric SUV will be unveiled on November 9, 2022.

For the interior of the new Volvo EX90, the company says that it has used a progressive material that they have named Nordico, in line with the Scandinavian theme. The company has incorporated textiles made from recycled material such as PET bottles, as well as bio-attributed material from responsibly managed forests in Sweden and Finland. The company says that Nordico is a progressive and technically advanced material.

The EX90 will also come with FSC-certified wood panels around the cabin that are also back-lit with warm light. There’s also the option to go for a wool blend seat finishing, a fabric certified according to strict sustainability standards on animal welfare, and environmental and social issues. Also, in addition to the recycled PET bottles, the Volvo EX90 consists of almost 50 kilograms of recycled plastics and bio-based materials. That’s the highest amount of non-primary fossil-based materials in our line-up and sets a new bar for the future. The carpets also embrace the concept of circularity, partly consisting of regenerated polyamide.

Volvo says that old metrics such as horsepower and acceleration have been swept aside by charging time and range, there’s a new paradigm in automotive luxury as well. “For us, bling isn’t best. And the smell of new animal leather is no longer the only indication of a rich interior,” the company added. Furthermore, Volvo says the new interior composition also reflects upon its sustainability ambitions, which include being a fully circular and climate-neutral company by 2040.

“The interior design and composition of the Volvo EX90 continue decades of iteration and innovation,” says Cecilia Stark. “We see interior composition as a learning process that will continue over time based on your feedback, in-house innovation and new responsible sourcing opportunities.”

Customers of the EX90 will also have the option to personalise the car’s atmosphere and appearance by choosing between seven different ‘rooms’ that synchronise the interior deco and upholstery with the exterior colours. Each room provides a different character and offers a distinct ambience to suit everyone’s tastes. Volvo says that each is inspired by aspects of the Scandinavian lifestyle and its symbiotic relationship with the nature that surrounds the region.