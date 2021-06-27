Next-Generation BMW 2 Series Coupe To Premiere At 2021 Goodwood Festival Of Speed In July

The next-generation BMW 2 Series coupe is closer than ever to its public debut and the car will be unveiled to the world at the 2021 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The event is scheduled for July 8, which is when we will get a complete view of the second-generation version at the legendary 1.86 km course. The company plans to host something called the BMW M Town at the event that will also showcase the BMW M5 CS, the most powerful BMW M production car ever, along with the UK premieres of the fully-electric BMW iX and BMW i4.

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe has been teased on a number of occasions including the camouflaged prototypes. The two-door coupe will continue to sport compact dimensions while power will come from four-cylinder and six-cylinder engine options that propel the rear wheels. The model will retain 50:50 eight distribution as well as the 6-speed manual paired with the six-cylinder engine. It will also get an xDrive all-wheel-drive version on the range-topping M240i variant with a rear bias.

The BMW 2 Series Coupe will come with a rear-wheel-drive setup

The next-generation BMW M2 is expected to push out about 369 bhp while paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The chassis has been improved for 12 per cent more stiffness over the outgoing model, while BMW claims that the track width has increased at the front and rear axle. There are also dynamic struts and stroke-dependent dampers to make the new 2 Series handle better than before.

There's no word on the styling as yet, but the next-generation BMW 2 Series will borrow heavily from the automaker's newer models. Expect sharp headlamps, a larger kidney grille, aggressive splitters, duck-tail shaped rear deck and flared wheel arches. The BMW 2 Series Coupe will go on sale internationally later this year, while it is likely to arrive in India only in the M-badged guise. India gets the flashier BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe instead in the same space.