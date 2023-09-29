Next Generation BMW X2 And iX2 Teased
By Yash Sunil
1 mins read
29-Sep-23 01:46 PM IST
Highlights
- The teaser reveals the signature illuminated BMW kidney grille
- 2024 X2 will likely have a M-Powered version similar to the X1 M35i xDrive
- The iX2 is expected to share the same 64.7 kWh battery pack as the iX1
The German automaker BMW has released a new teaser on its social media channels for its upcoming SUV, which is likely to be the new generation of the X2 and the iX2, its fully electric counterpart. In the teaser released by the brand, a silhouette of the upcoming SUV is showcased, which reveals a coupe-like sloping roof line. Interestingly, the highlight of the teaser is the signature illuminated BMW kidney grille, along with claw-like LED DRLs similar to the ones seen on the BMW X1.
Also Read: BMW iX1 Electric SUV Sold Out For 2023
No other details of the upcoming SUV are revealed, but it is expected to share its underpinnings with the BMW X1. BMW is working on an M-powered version of the upcoming SUV, which could be powered by the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol motor that powers the X1 M35i xDrive. The motor produces 312 bhp and 400 Nm and does the 0 to 100 kmph sprint in 5.4 seconds (claimed). As for the iX2, it will likely mirror the specs of the dual-motor iX1 eDrive30 that produces 309 bhp 494 Nm of torque. It has a WLTP-claimed range of 440 km from a 64.7 kWh battery pack.
The X2 and iX2 are due to launch later in the year
While BMW hasn’t announced a debut date for the X2 and iX2, the company's official website does mention ‘coming soon’, hinting at a global unveil in the near future. However, it isn’t clear if these SUVs will come to India or not, since the previous generation of the X2 was never sold in the country.
The BMW iX1 was launched at Rs 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India) arrives in India as a CBU unit
The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.
The iX1 is available solely in xDrive30 spec and has a range of up to 440 km on a single charge.