Next-Gen Mini Cooper Hatchback, Countryman Electric To Debut On September 1

The Mini Cooper electric will be front-wheel drive only while the new Countryman will be the company's first all-wheel drive electric car.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

30-Aug-23 04:41 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Both Mini Hatchback and Countryman to be available in E and SE spec
  • New Countryman to be Mini's first all-wheel-drive EV
  • Debut on September 1, 2023

Mini is gearing up to unveil the new-gen Mini Cooper EV and Countryman EV on September 1, 2023. Over the past months, the automaker has been dropping teasers and images of the test mules providing more than a little insight into the upcoming models.

 

Both models look to gain an evolutionary design with the Countryman also confirmed to be larger than the outgoing model. The carmaker has already revealed a new minimalist cabin design for its upcoming hatchback as well. A circular screen on the dashboard serves as the hub for infotainment and instrument functions, while a head-up display enhances the driving experience. Physical buttons are incorporated into an oval-shaped element on the center stack.

Powertrain details for both electric Minis too are already confirmed with both set to be offered in E and hotter SE specifications. The three-door Mini hatchback will remain front-wheel drive only with the powertrain in the Cooper E developing 181 bhp and a stronger 215 bhp in SE spec. The Cooper E will also feature a smaller battery at 40.7 kW as against the SE’s larger 54.2 kW unit. Mini says that the hatch will have a range of up to 400 km on a full charge.

The Mini Countryman EV, meanwhile, will share its platform with the new BMW iX1. It too will be available in two trims: the base E trim with a single motor producing 188 bhp paired with a 54-kWh battery, and the SE ALL4 trim with a dual electric motor set-up yielding a total of 308 bhp paired with a 64-kWh battery pack. Mini estimates that the new-gen Countryman EV will have a range of up to 450 km on a full charge.

The pair of Minis will be the brand's first new-gen electric vehicles with the company having confirmed that a production derivative of the Aceman concept is due in 2024. The three-door hatchback will be the first of the duo to hit the market with the Countryman to become available globally next year.
 

