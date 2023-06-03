NHTSA Proposes Making Autonomous Emergency Braking Mandatory In All Passenger Vehicles

The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has proposed making autonomous emergency braking (AEB) and pedestrian AEB systems mandatory in passenger cars and light trucks. This proposed rule aims to significantly reduce pedestrian-related accidents and rear-end crashes.

An AEB system employs various sensors and sub-systems to detect potential crashes and automatically applies the vehicle's brakes if the driver fails to do so. It may also provide additional braking force to mitigate or avoid a crash. If the proposed rule is adopted, nearly all vehicles in the U.S. weighing 4,535.92 kgs or less will be required to have AEB technology within three years of the final rule's publication.

“We’ve seen the benefits of the AEB system in some passenger vehicles already even at lower speeds, and we want to expand the use of the technology to save even more lives. That’s why our proposed rule would require all cars to be able to stop and avoid contact with a vehicle in front of them up to 62 miles per hour (100 kmph). And the proposal would require pedestrian AEB, including requiring that AEB recognize and avoid pedestrians at night,” NHTSA Chief Counsel Ann Carlson said.

According to NHTSA's projections, implementing this rule could save a minimum of 360 lives annually and prevent around 24,000 injuries each year. Furthermore, the AEB systems would lead to substantial reductions in property damage resulting from rear-end collisions. By either preventing or minimising the impact of crashes, these systems would enhance overall safety.



“Today, we take an important step forward to save lives and make our roadways safer for all Americans,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Just as life saving innovations from previous generations like seatbelts and airbags have helped improve safety, requiring automatic emergency braking on cars and trucks would keep all of us safer on our roads.”

