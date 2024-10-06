Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Old: What Are The Differences?

Nissan recently gave the Magnite a facelift in the Indian market. With the update, the Magnite received a range of cosmetic updates and new features. The launch of the facelifted Magnite takes place roughly four years after the initial launch of the sub-compact SUV. Introductory prices for the Magnite facelift start at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, identical to the starting price of the pre-facelifted model. However, the introductory price will only be valid for the first 10,000 customers. We take a look at what has changed with the facelift.

Exterior



The Magnite facelift gets a few minor cosmetic tweaks over the outgoing model (Left- Magnite Facelift)

While the Magnite facelift does have a few new styling cues over its predecessor, it also retains a lot of the old design elements. The main difference is the new grille that is merged with the LED projector headlamps, the slightly revised front bumper, and the new alloy wheels. While the old colour options have been carried over, the Magnite facelift also gains a new Sunrise Orange Copper colour scheme, which can also be had with an Onyx Black roof, as a dual-tone colour option. The Magnite facelift retains the same silhouette as its predecessor. Towards the rear, the only visible change is the mildly redesigned tail lamps.



Interior



With the update, the Magnite's interior can now be had in a multi-tone colour scheme (Top- Magnite Facelift Interior)

The Magnite facelift’s interior layout is the same as before. The only major change is that in the Tekna+ trim, the cabin can be had in a multi-tone colour scheme, where the centre portion of the dashboard is finished in an orange shade. On the other hand, the Tekna trim features a cabin that combines a black and off-white shade. All other trims continue to sport an all-black interior. Furthermore, the cabin also comes with many new leatherette-finished components, which should improve the feel of the cabin. Most other aspects of the vehicle’s cabin, such as the hexagonal AC vents, 8.0-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the digital driver display have been retained.



Features



With the facelift, the Magnite gets a range of new features that were not offered previously. The most important feature additions are on the safety front, as the Magnite now comes with six airbags as standard. Previously, it only came with dual front airbags as standard. Other new features offered on the Magnite include a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cooled glove box, four-colour ambient lighting, Type-C USB charging ports at the rear and a plasma cluster ioniser.



Powertrain



The Magnite retains the same powertrain options as before

On the powertrain front, the Magnite facelift retains the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The naturally aspirated engine develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, an automated manual transmission for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.

Trims and Prices

The Magnite is now offered in six different trims

In its previous avatar, the Magnite was offered in four trims- XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. Now, Nissan has updated the vehicle’s list of variants and given it new trim identities. In its current avatar, the Magnite can be had in six trims- Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+.

Trim 1.0 Petrol MT 1.0 Petrol EZ-Shift 1.0 Turbo Petrol MT 1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT VISIA 5.99 lakh 6.60 lakh --- --- VISIA+ 6.49 lakh --- --- --- ACENTA 7.14 lakh 7.64 lakh --- 9.79 lakh N-CONNECTA 7.86 lakh 8.36 lakh 9.19 lakh 10.34 lakh TEKNA 8.75 lakh 9.25 lakh 9.99 lakh 11.14 lakh TEKNA+ 9.10 lakh 9.60 lakh 10.35 lakh 11.50 lakh



Prices for the manual Magnite facelift range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh, Rs 6.60 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh for the 1.0-litre AMT variants, Rs 9.19 lakh to Rs 10.35 lakh for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual models and Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh for the turbo-petrol CVT versions.

all prices, ex-showroom