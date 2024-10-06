Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Kia EV9Kia CarnivalMercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Windsor EV2024 Hyundai Alcazar
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
BYD eMAX 7Mercedes-Benz New E-ClassSkoda ElroqAudi New Q7Skoda Kylaq
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 02 ElectricRevolt RV1BMW F900 GS AdventureJAWA 42 FJBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Old: What Are The Differences?

Here’s how the Magnite facelift goes up against the pre-facelifted model on paper
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 6, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Nissan Magnite facelift gets a few cosmetic tweaks over its predecessor.
  • The interior now features a multi-tone colour scheme.
  • Gets 6 airbags as standard along with other features.

Nissan recently gave the Magnite a facelift in the Indian market. With the update, the Magnite received a range of cosmetic updates and new features. The launch of the facelifted Magnite takes place roughly four years after the initial launch of the sub-compact SUV. Introductory prices for the Magnite facelift start at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, identical to the starting price of the pre-facelifted model. However, the introductory price will only be valid for the first 10,000 customers. We take a look at what has changed with the facelift.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard
 

Exterior

Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Old What Are The Differences
The Magnite facelift gets a few minor cosmetic tweaks over the outgoing model (Left- Magnite Facelift)

 

While the Magnite facelift does have a few new styling cues over its predecessor, it also retains a lot of the old design elements. The main difference is the new grille that is merged with the LED projector headlamps, the slightly revised front bumper, and the new alloy wheels. While the old colour options have been carried over, the Magnite facelift also gains a new Sunrise Orange Copper colour scheme, which can also be had with an Onyx Black roof, as a dual-tone colour option. The Magnite facelift retains the same silhouette as its predecessor. Towards the rear, the only visible change is the mildly redesigned tail lamps.
 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
 

Interior

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Old What Are The Differences 1
 With the update, the Magnite's interior can now be had in a multi-tone colour scheme (Top- Magnite Facelift Interior)

 

The Magnite facelift’s interior layout is the same as before. The only major change is that in the Tekna+ trim, the cabin can be had in a multi-tone colour scheme, where the centre portion of the dashboard is finished in an orange shade. On the other hand, the Tekna trim features a cabin that combines a black and off-white shade. All other trims continue to sport an all-black interior. Furthermore, the cabin also comes with many new leatherette-finished components, which should improve the feel of the cabin. Most other aspects of the vehicle’s cabin, such as the hexagonal AC vents, 8.0-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and the digital driver display have been retained.
 

Features


With the facelift, the Magnite gets a range of new features that were not offered previously. The most important feature additions are on the safety front, as the Magnite now comes with six airbags as standard. Previously, it only came with dual front airbags as standard. Other new features offered on the Magnite include a frameless auto-dimming rear-view mirror, cooled glove box, four-colour ambient lighting, Type-C USB charging ports at the rear and a plasma cluster ioniser.
 

Powertrain

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Old What Are The Differences 2
 The Magnite retains the same powertrain options as before

 

On the powertrain front, the Magnite facelift retains the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine in naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms. The naturally aspirated engine develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a five-speed manual, an automated manual transmission for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
 

Trims and Prices

nissan magnite facelift launched in india price variants features interior carandbike 2

The Magnite is now offered in six different trims

 

In its previous avatar, the Magnite was offered in four trims- XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. Now, Nissan has updated the vehicle’s list of variants and given it new trim identities. In its current avatar, the Magnite can be had in six trims- Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+. 

 

Trim1.0 Petrol MT1.0 Petrol EZ-Shift1.0 Turbo Petrol  MT1.0 Turbo Petrol CVT
VISIA5.99 lakh6.60 lakh------
VISIA+6.49 lakh---------
ACENTA7.14 lakh7.64 lakh---9.79 lakh
N-CONNECTA7.86 lakh8.36 lakh9.19 lakh10.34 lakh
TEKNA8.75 lakh9.25 lakh9.99 lakh11.14 lakh
TEKNA+9.10 lakh9.60 lakh10.35 lakh11.50 lakh 


Prices for the manual Magnite facelift range from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 9.10 lakh, Rs 6.60 lakh to Rs 9.60 lakh for the 1.0-litre AMT variants, Rs 9.19 lakh to Rs 10.35 lakh for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol manual models and Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 11.50 lakh for the turbo-petrol CVT versions.

 

all prices, ex-showroom

# Nissan# Nissan Magnite# Nissan Magnite Facelift# Nissan Magnite Subcompact SUV# Nissan Magnite Facelift differences# Nissan Magnite Prices# Nissan Magnite Facelift Prices# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Nissan has updated the variants of the Magnite facelift with new nomenclature and added more features.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Available in a total of six trim levels, the Magnite facelift gains a remote engine start function along with a frameless auto-dimming interior rear-view mirror.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launched At Rs 5.99 Lakh; Features 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The updated Nissan Magnite will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The images reveal an updated fascia complemented by a slightly tweaked grille and headlamps.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Leaked Ahead Of October 4 Launch
  • The Nissan Magnite facelift’s interior will retain the same layout as before while sporting a dual-tone colour scheme
    Nissan Magnite Facelift Interior Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch

Latest News

  • Images of the cabin allude to a host of new features as well as some mechanical changes.
    Upcoming MG Gloster Facelift Spied Testing; Provides First Look At Cabin
  • BMW Group India reports sales of over 10,000 units under the BMW brand with Mini sales accounting for a further 500 units.
    BMW Group India Reports Car Sales of 10,556 Units, Bikes Sales of 5,638 Units Till Sept 2024
  • Here’s how the Magnite facelift goes up against the pre-facelifted model on paper
    Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Old: What Are The Differences?
  • This scheme is offered with all models in Honda’s range, which currently consists of the Elevate, City and Amaze
    Honda Cars India Introduces New 7-Year, Unlimited Kilometre Extended Warranty
  • The benefits are being offered on vehicles such as the Venue, Grand i10 Nios, Exter and the i20
    Hyundai India Offering Benefits Of Up To Rs 80,000 On Cars and SUVs
  • The motorcycle is based on the next-generation 390 Adventure platform and will be unveiled along with other new KTM bikes at EICMA 2024
    Upcoming KTM 390 SMC R Supermoto Bike Spied On Test!
  • The journey will span 25,000 kilometers across 25 states
    Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle To Cover 25,000 KM Across India During 'Aerathon' Ride
  • Nissan has updated the variants of the Magnite facelift with new nomenclature and added more features.
    Nissan Magnite Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • Launched in September 2024, the prices for the Windsor range from Rs 13.50 lakh to Rs 15.50 lakh
    MG Windsor EV Bags Over 15,000 Bookings On Day 1
  • It is powered by the same engine from the KTM 790 Duke which also does duty on the Husqvarna Svartpilen 801
    New Husqvarna Vitpilen 801 Unveiled

Research More on Nissan New Magnite

Nissan New Magnite

Nissan New Magnite

Expected Price : ₹ 8.5 - 9.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 4, 2024

Popular Nissan Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Nissan Magnite Facelift vs Old: What Are The Differences?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved