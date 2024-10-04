Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Nissan is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Magnite in the Indian market. The Magnite facelift will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features. The carmaker has teased the vehicle on multiple occasions, revealing minor details about the vehicle. The company also recently opened bookings for the updated model, with the token amount set at Rs 11,000.

The Magnite facelift will get a range of new styling cues as part of the update

The vehicle was spied in undisguised form recently, revealing several details about it. The Magnite's fascia will receive a range of cosmetic tweaks, which will include revised headlamps, an all-new grille surrounded by chrome inserts, and a new bumper. Expect the profile of the vehicle to be retained, along with a few styling cues such as the L-shaped DRLs on the front bumper. The spy shots also revealed that the vehicle will get revised taillamps.

The interior will retain the same layout as before, but will feature a dual-tone colour scheme

Aside from the change in its colour scheme, the interior of the Magnite facelift retains the same layout as before, with a similar shape for the AC vents, the same circular knobs for the climate control function, and the same infotainment screen as before. The patterning on the seats appears to have changed, while the steering wheel has also been slightly tweaked. Expect the Magnite facelift to come with a few safety upgrades, such as the inclusion of six airbags, as part of the update.

On the powertrain front, it is expected to retain the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. The naturally aspirated engine generates approximately 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual as standard, an AMT for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.

