Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The updated Nissan Magnite will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Nissan is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Magnite in the Indian market. The Magnite facelift will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features. The carmaker has teased the vehicle on multiple occasions, revealing minor details about the vehicle. The company also recently opened bookings for the updated model, with the token amount set at Rs 11,000.

     

    Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Leaked Ahead Of October 4 Launch

    Magnite facelift

    The Magnite facelift will get a range of new styling cues as part of the update

     

    The vehicle was spied in undisguised form recently, revealing several details about it. The Magnite's fascia will receive a range of cosmetic tweaks, which will include revised headlamps, an all-new grille surrounded by chrome inserts, and a new bumper. Expect the profile of the vehicle to be retained, along with a few styling cues such as the L-shaped DRLs on the front bumper. The spy shots also revealed that the vehicle will get revised taillamps.

     

    Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Interior Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch

    Nissan Magnite Facelift Interior Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch 1

    The interior will retain the same layout as before, but will feature a dual-tone colour scheme

     

    Aside from the change in its colour scheme, the interior of the Magnite facelift retains the same layout as before, with a similar shape for the AC vents, the same circular knobs for the climate control function, and the same infotainment screen as before. The patterning on the seats appears to have changed, while the steering wheel has also been slightly tweaked. Expect the Magnite facelift to come with a few safety upgrades, such as the inclusion of six airbags, as part of the update.

     

    Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch

     

    On the powertrain front, it is expected to retain the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. The naturally aspirated engine generates approximately 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual as standard, an AMT for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.
     

    11:15 AM
    Oct 4, 2024

    Nissan is all set to launch the Magnite facelift in India. The launch event is expected to start at 1:30 PM.

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    12:15 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    The upcoming Magnite facelift is expected to sport a range of styling tweaks.

    Nissan Magnite facelift
    Nissan Magnite facelift 1
    1:40 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    The launch event of the Magnite facelift has begun.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 13 36 37 178898bb
    1:45 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    Here's a peek at Nissan Motor Corporation's plans for the future.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 13 49 57 1dd940cd
    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 13 49 57 8aaca078
    1:55 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    Nissan plans to export 100,000 units by 2026, along with introducing three new models.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 13 56 37 39825def
    2:00 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    Nissan will introduce two new C-segment SUVs along with an affordable EV by FY26.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 13 59 42 8bf897e3
    2:03 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    Nissan has finally unveiled the Magnite facelift on stage. 

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 04 10 4293778a
    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 05 27 b24eac2f
    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 06 46 1d2e35f4

     

    2:11 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    Here are a few new styling cues on the vehicle. It gets a new Sunrise Copper Orange color scheme.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 11 58 f8093781
    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 10 17 5d01304b
    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 10 17 5ff388e2
    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 10 17 86d4953d
    2:14 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    The interior layout remains the same but is now offered in a different colour scheme.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 14 05 a49a5c69
    2:25 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    The Magnite facelift will be offered with six airbags as standard, traction control, hill start assist, and three point seatbelts among other safety features.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 25 04 35ce228d
    2:25 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    The Nissan Magnite will retain the same set of engines as before which include the 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine. 

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 29 51 4ee2d58f
    2:30 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    Here are a few other features that will be offered on the vehicle.

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 34 35 ba25efd7
    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 34 35 7974ae62
    2:34 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    Here are the new variant identities for the Magnite facelift. 

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 37 21 293a8a7f
    2:39 PM
    Oct 4, 2024

    Nissan has finally revealed prices for the Magnite facelift. The vehicle starts at an introductory price tag of Rs 5.99 lakh, the exact same starting price as the outgoing model.

     

    Whats App Image 2024 10 04 at 14 42 16 5b2b0a29
