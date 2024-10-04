Nissan Magnite Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
By car&bike Team
2 mins read
Published on October 4, 2024
Highlights
Nissan is all set to launch the facelifted version of the Magnite in the Indian market. The Magnite facelift will feature a range of styling updates and is also expected to pack in some new features. The carmaker has teased the vehicle on multiple occasions, revealing minor details about the vehicle. The company also recently opened bookings for the updated model, with the token amount set at Rs 11,000.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Leaked Ahead Of October 4 Launch
The Magnite facelift will get a range of new styling cues as part of the update
The vehicle was spied in undisguised form recently, revealing several details about it. The Magnite's fascia will receive a range of cosmetic tweaks, which will include revised headlamps, an all-new grille surrounded by chrome inserts, and a new bumper. Expect the profile of the vehicle to be retained, along with a few styling cues such as the L-shaped DRLs on the front bumper. The spy shots also revealed that the vehicle will get revised taillamps.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Interior Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch
The interior will retain the same layout as before, but will feature a dual-tone colour scheme
Aside from the change in its colour scheme, the interior of the Magnite facelift retains the same layout as before, with a similar shape for the AC vents, the same circular knobs for the climate control function, and the same infotainment screen as before. The patterning on the seats appears to have changed, while the steering wheel has also been slightly tweaked. Expect the Magnite facelift to come with a few safety upgrades, such as the inclusion of six airbags, as part of the update.
Also Read: Nissan Magnite Facelift Teased Ahead Of October 4 Launch
On the powertrain front, it is expected to retain the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder engine in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged versions. The naturally aspirated engine generates approximately 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, while the turbocharged variant produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual as standard, an AMT for the naturally aspirated engine, and a CVT automatic for the turbocharged version.
Nissan is all set to launch the Magnite facelift in India. The launch event is expected to start at 1:30 PM.
The upcoming Magnite facelift is expected to sport a range of styling tweaks.
The launch event of the Magnite facelift has begun.
Here's a peek at Nissan Motor Corporation's plans for the future.
Nissan plans to export 100,000 units by 2026, along with introducing three new models.
Nissan will introduce two new C-segment SUVs along with an affordable EV by FY26.
Nissan has finally unveiled the Magnite facelift on stage.
Here are a few new styling cues on the vehicle. It gets a new Sunrise Copper Orange color scheme.
The interior layout remains the same but is now offered in a different colour scheme.
The Magnite facelift will be offered with six airbags as standard, traction control, hill start assist, and three point seatbelts among other safety features.
The Nissan Magnite will retain the same set of engines as before which include the 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine.
Here are a few other features that will be offered on the vehicle.
Here are the new variant identities for the Magnite facelift.
Nissan has finally revealed prices for the Magnite facelift. The vehicle starts at an introductory price tag of Rs 5.99 lakh, the exact same starting price as the outgoing model.